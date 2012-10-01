Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Come Fly with Me, Vol. 3

Come Fly with Me, Vol. 3

Frank Sinatra

Firefly Music  • Джаз  • 2012

1

How About You (with Eydie Gorme)

Frank Sinatra

1:20

2

How About You

Frank Sinatra

2:56

3

Home On the Range

Frank Sinatra

3:13

4

Here's That Rainy Day

Frank Sinatra

3:29

5

Help Yourself to My Heart

 🅴

Frank Sinatra

3:18

6

Head On My Pillow

Frank Sinatra

2:54

7

Haunted Heart

Frank Sinatra

2:31

8

Hair of Gold, Eyes of Pale Blue

Frank Sinatra

1:24

9

Grovers Corners

Frank Sinatra

2:02

10

Gotta to Be This or That (with Judy Garland)

Frank Sinatra

2:17

11

Goody Goody

Frank Sinatra

1:32

12

Golden Earrings

Frank Sinatra

2:59

13

Get Me to the Church On Time

Frank Sinatra

2:36

14

For You

Frank Sinatra

1:59

15

For Once in My Life - Version 2

Frank Sinatra

2:43

16

For Once in My Life - Version 1

Frank Sinatra

3:09

17

Fly Me to the Moon

Frank Sinatra

2:31

18

Finale

Frank Sinatra

2:33

19

Exactly Like You (with Nat King Cole)

Frank Sinatra

2:02

20

Empty Tables

Frank Sinatra

3:25

1

How About You (with Eydie Gorme)

Frank Sinatra

1:20

2

How About You

Frank Sinatra

2:56

3

Home On the Range

Frank Sinatra

3:13

4

Here's That Rainy Day

Frank Sinatra

3:29

5

Help Yourself to My Heart

 🅴

Frank Sinatra

3:18

6

Head On My Pillow

Frank Sinatra

2:54

7

Haunted Heart

Frank Sinatra

2:31

8

Hair of Gold, Eyes of Pale Blue

Frank Sinatra

1:24

9

Grovers Corners

Frank Sinatra

2:02

10

Gotta to Be This or That (with Judy Garland)

Frank Sinatra

2:17

11

Goody Goody

Frank Sinatra

1:32

12

Golden Earrings

Frank Sinatra

2:59

13

Get Me to the Church On Time

Frank Sinatra

2:36

14

For You

Frank Sinatra

1:59

15

For Once in My Life - Version 2

Frank Sinatra

2:43

16

For Once in My Life - Version 1

Frank Sinatra

3:09

17

Fly Me to the Moon

Frank Sinatra

2:31

18

Finale

Frank Sinatra

2:33

19

Exactly Like You (with Nat King Cole)

Frank Sinatra

2:02

20

Empty Tables

Frank Sinatra

3:25

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома My Way

My Way

Постер альбома Close to You

Close to You

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Frank Sinatra, Vol. 4

There's No Business Like Show Business with Frank Sinatra, Vol. 4

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Frank Sinatra, Vol. 3

There's No Business Like Show Business with Frank Sinatra, Vol. 3

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Frank Sinatra, Vol. 2

There's No Business Like Show Business with Frank Sinatra, Vol. 2

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Frank Sinatra, Vol. 1

There's No Business Like Show Business with Frank Sinatra, Vol. 1

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Play It (feat. DJ Premier) [12"]

Play It (feat. DJ Premier) [12"]

Постер альбома We Got Next (from "NBA Live 06")

We Got Next (from "NBA Live 06")

Постер альбома Light In The Dark

Light In The Dark

Постер альбома Might as Well Dance

Might as Well Dance

Постер альбома Суббота

Суббота

Постер альбома Back to Back (Side By Side)

Back to Back (Side By Side)