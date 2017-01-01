Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Learning to Talk: A Study in Sound of Infant Speech Development

Learning to Talk: A Study in Sound of Infant Speech Development

Various Artists

Folkways Records  • Другая  • 1963

1

Introduction

Unspecified

2:41

2

Rate of Development: "Sympathetic Communication" between Mother and Child

Unspecified

2:56

3

Crying: Change in Baby's Vocalization between 3 and 4 Months

Unspecified

2:27

4

Comfort Sounds: Appearance of Syllables

Unspecified

3:28

5

Vocal Play

Unspecified

2:11

6

First Words

Unspecified

2:42

7

Beginning to Talk

Unspecified

4:54

8

Understanding the "Code"

Unspecified

2:19

9

Mispronounced Words and "Wrong" Words

Unspecified

2:48

10

What's This?

Unspecified

1:21

11

Two Years Old: Absorbing New Words and Explanations

Unspecified

3:02

12

Repetition and Questions: "What" "Where" "When" "Why"

Unspecified

1:54

13

Explaining to the Child: The Dawn of Reason

Unspecified

2:52

14

The Three-Year Old Masters Speech

Unspecified

3:12

15

Four Years Old: Articulation, Hesitation

Unspecified

2:07

16

Conclusion

Unspecified

2:21

1

Introduction

Unspecified

2:41

2

Rate of Development: "Sympathetic Communication" between Mother and Child

Unspecified

2:56

3

Crying: Change in Baby's Vocalization between 3 and 4 Months

Unspecified

2:27

4

Comfort Sounds: Appearance of Syllables

Unspecified

3:28

5

Vocal Play

Unspecified

2:11

6

First Words

Unspecified

2:42

7

Beginning to Talk

Unspecified

4:54

8

Understanding the "Code"

Unspecified

2:19

9

Mispronounced Words and "Wrong" Words

Unspecified

2:48

10

What's This?

Unspecified

1:21

11

Two Years Old: Absorbing New Words and Explanations

Unspecified

3:02

12

Repetition and Questions: "What" "Where" "When" "Why"

Unspecified

1:54

13

Explaining to the Child: The Dawn of Reason

Unspecified

2:52

14

The Three-Year Old Masters Speech

Unspecified

3:12

15

Four Years Old: Articulation, Hesitation

Unspecified

2:07

16

Conclusion

Unspecified

2:21