Learning to Talk: A Study in Sound of Infant Speech Development

Various Artists
1
Introduction
Unspecified
2
Rate of Development: "Sympathetic Communication" between Mother and Child
3
Crying: Change in Baby's Vocalization between 3 and 4 Months
4
Comfort Sounds: Appearance of Syllables
5
Vocal Play
6
First Words
7
Beginning to Talk
8
Understanding the "Code"
9
Mispronounced Words and "Wrong" Words
10
What's This?
11
Two Years Old: Absorbing New Words and Explanations
12
Repetition and Questions: "What" "Where" "When" "Why"
13
Explaining to the Child: The Dawn of Reason
14
The Three-Year Old Masters Speech
15
Four Years Old: Articulation, Hesitation
16
Conclusion