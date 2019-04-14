Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Transylvanian Wedding Music

Transylvanian Wedding Music

Various Artists

Folkways Records  • Музыка мира  • 1983

1

Church Music

The CantorWedding attendants

2:30

2

The Figurás Dance - The Legényes Dance - The Bachelor's Dance

Ferenc VargaSamu Boross

2:52

3

Three Dances: Keserves, Csárdás, Szapora

Bela CilikaFerenc VargaSamu Boross

4:12

4

Two Dances: Felszeg Csárdás and Szapora

Bela CilikaFerenc VargaSamu Boross

3:42

5

Groom's Farewell Speech

The "best man"

1:06

6

Singing and Wedding Calls

Wedding attendantsMusicians

2:52

7

Bride's Farewell Speech

The Bride

3:26

8

Two Dances: Keserves Song, Szapora

Bela CilikaFerenc VargaSamu Boross

2:09

9

Two Dances: Csárdás, Szapora

Bela CilikaFerenc VargaSamu Boross

9:49

10

Legényes Dance Tunes - Bachelor's Dance Tunes

Bela CilikaFerenc VargaSamu Boross

3:02

11

Perinita - Romanian Dance - Perina

Bela CilikaFerenc VargaSamu Boross

0:53

12

Szapora Melodies

Bela CilikaFerenc VargaSamu Boross

4:35

