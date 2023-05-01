Election Songs of the United States

Слушатели
Oscar Brand
1
Fair and Free Elections (1800)
2
Jefferson and Liberty (1800)
3
Hunters of Kentucky, The (1828)
4
Tyler and Tippecanoe (1840)
5
Van Buren (1836)
6
Clay and Frelinghuysen (1844)
7
Come Raise the Banner (1844)
8
The Fremont Train (1856)
9
The Union Wagon (1856)
10
Rally Round the Cause, Boys (1864)
11
Little Mac Shall Be Restored (1864)
12
Hurrah for Grant! (1868)
13
Victoria's Banner (1872)
14
Boys in Blue, The (1876)
15
For Victory Again (1884)
16
His Grandfather's Hat (1888)
17
When Grover's Term Comes to an End (1888)
18
Shout McKinley (1896)
19
Then and Now (1900)
20
Roosevelt the Cry (1904)
21
Al Smith (1928)
22
If He's Good Enough for Lindy (1928)
23
Cactus Jack and Franklin D. (1932)
24
We Want Willkie (1940)
25
I've Got a Ballot (1948)
26
The Presidents
