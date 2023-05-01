Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Election Songs of the United States

Election Songs of the United States

Oscar Brand

Folkways Records  • Фолк  • 1960

1

Fair and Free Elections (1800)

Oscar Brand

1:42

2

Jefferson and Liberty (1800)

Oscar Brand

1:17

3

Hunters of Kentucky, The (1828)

Oscar Brand

1:49

4

Tyler and Tippecanoe (1840)

Oscar Brand

1:36

5

Van Buren (1836)

Oscar Brand

0:51

6

Clay and Frelinghuysen (1844)

Oscar Brand

1:21

7

Come Raise the Banner (1844)

Oscar Brand

1:09

8

The Fremont Train (1856)

Oscar Brand

1:15

9

The Union Wagon (1856)

Oscar Brand

1:03

10

Rally Round the Cause, Boys (1864)

Oscar Brand

1:49

11

Little Mac Shall Be Restored (1864)

Oscar Brand

2:04

12

Hurrah for Grant! (1868)

Oscar Brand

1:18

13

Victoria's Banner (1872)

Oscar Brand

0:57

14

Boys in Blue, The (1876)

Oscar Brand

1:11

15

For Victory Again (1884)

Oscar Brand

1:24

16

His Grandfather's Hat (1888)

Oscar Brand

0:56

17

When Grover's Term Comes to an End (1888)

Oscar Brand

0:53

18

Shout McKinley (1896)

Oscar Brand

1:19

19

Then and Now (1900)

Oscar Brand

2:43

20

Roosevelt the Cry (1904)

Oscar Brand

1:23

21

Al Smith (1928)

Oscar Brand

1:05

22

If He's Good Enough for Lindy (1928)

Oscar Brand

2:01

23

Cactus Jack and Franklin D. (1932)

Oscar Brand

1:07

24

We Want Willkie (1940)

Oscar Brand

0:53

25

I've Got a Ballot (1948)

Oscar Brand

1:07

26

The Presidents

Oscar Brand

3:00

1

Fair and Free Elections (1800)

Oscar Brand

1:42

2

Jefferson and Liberty (1800)

Oscar Brand

1:17

3

Hunters of Kentucky, The (1828)

Oscar Brand

1:49

4

Tyler and Tippecanoe (1840)

Oscar Brand

1:36

5

Van Buren (1836)

Oscar Brand

0:51

6

Clay and Frelinghuysen (1844)

Oscar Brand

1:21

7

Come Raise the Banner (1844)

Oscar Brand

1:09

8

The Fremont Train (1856)

Oscar Brand

1:15

9

The Union Wagon (1856)

Oscar Brand

1:03

10

Rally Round the Cause, Boys (1864)

Oscar Brand

1:49

11

Little Mac Shall Be Restored (1864)

Oscar Brand

2:04

12

Hurrah for Grant! (1868)

Oscar Brand

1:18

13

Victoria's Banner (1872)

Oscar Brand

0:57

14

Boys in Blue, The (1876)

Oscar Brand

1:11

15

For Victory Again (1884)

Oscar Brand

1:24

16

His Grandfather's Hat (1888)

Oscar Brand

0:56

17

When Grover's Term Comes to an End (1888)

Oscar Brand

0:53

18

Shout McKinley (1896)

Oscar Brand

1:19

19

Then and Now (1900)

Oscar Brand

2:43

20

Roosevelt the Cry (1904)

Oscar Brand

1:23

21

Al Smith (1928)

Oscar Brand

1:05

22

If He's Good Enough for Lindy (1928)

Oscar Brand

2:01

23

Cactus Jack and Franklin D. (1932)

Oscar Brand

1:07

24

We Want Willkie (1940)

Oscar Brand

0:53

25

I've Got a Ballot (1948)

Oscar Brand

1:07

26

The Presidents

Oscar Brand

3:00

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома How To Be A Hero Driver - Oscar Brand

How To Be A Hero Driver - Oscar Brand

Постер альбома Bawdy Western Songs, Vol. 6

Bawdy Western Songs, Vol. 6

Постер альбома Bawdy Songs And Backroom Ballads, Vol. II

Bawdy Songs And Backroom Ballads, Vol. II

Постер альбома Pie In The Sky

Pie In The Sky

Постер альбома Movie Songs

Movie Songs

Постер альбома Arrows in the Gale

Arrows in the Gale