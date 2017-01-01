Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Philippines: Bangon! (Arise!)

Philippines: Bangon! (Arise!)

Various Artists

Paredon Records  • Музыка мира  • 1976

1

Alerta, Katipunan (On the Alert, Katipunan)

Unspecified

1:17

2

Habilin Ni Bonifacio (In Memory of Bonifacio)

Unspecified

2:40

3

Ang Bayan Kong Hirant / Ang Bayan Ko / Kung Tuyo Na Ang Luha Mo Aking Bayan (Medley for My Native Land)

Unspecified

6:30

4

Babaing Walang Kibo (Oppressed Women, Unite and Fight!)

Unspecified

2:27

5

Gumising Ka, Kabataan (Youth, Rise Up!)

Unspecified

1:22

6

Manggagawa at Magbubukid (Workers and Peasants, Arise!)

Unspecified

2:52

7

Awit Ng Rebolusyonaryo (Song of the Revolutionary)

Unspecified

3:07

8

Bandilang Pula (Wave the Red Flag)

Unspecified

1:26

9

Mendiola (Mendiola Street)

Unspecified

3:12

10

Ang Masa (The Masses (Are the Makers of History))

Unspecified

1:33

11

Pakikibaka (The Struggle Will Be Victorious)

Unspecified

2:41

12

Tao Ang Mahalaga (The People are the Decisive Force)

Unspecified

1:47

13

Awit Ng Pakikibaka (Song of the Struggle)

Unspecified

2:08

14

Luksampati (Song of Grief and Courage)

Unspecified

3:13

15

Pagbabalikwas (Break the Chains!)

Unspecified

2:24

16

Ang Bagong Hukbong Bayan (Anthem of the New People's Army)

Unspecified

2:28

17

Ibagsak Ang Imperyalismong Kano (Down with U.S. Imperialism)

Unspecified

1:51

18

Araw Na Lubhang Mapanglaw (Day of Deep Mourning)

Unspecified

3:01

19

Internasyonal (The Internationale)

Unspecified

2:27

1

Alerta, Katipunan (On the Alert, Katipunan)

Unspecified

1:17

2

Habilin Ni Bonifacio (In Memory of Bonifacio)

Unspecified

2:40

3

Ang Bayan Kong Hirant / Ang Bayan Ko / Kung Tuyo Na Ang Luha Mo Aking Bayan (Medley for My Native Land)

Unspecified

6:30

4

Babaing Walang Kibo (Oppressed Women, Unite and Fight!)

Unspecified

2:27

5

Gumising Ka, Kabataan (Youth, Rise Up!)

Unspecified

1:22

6

Manggagawa at Magbubukid (Workers and Peasants, Arise!)

Unspecified

2:52

7

Awit Ng Rebolusyonaryo (Song of the Revolutionary)

Unspecified

3:07

8

Bandilang Pula (Wave the Red Flag)

Unspecified

1:26

9

Mendiola (Mendiola Street)

Unspecified

3:12

10

Ang Masa (The Masses (Are the Makers of History))

Unspecified

1:33

11

Pakikibaka (The Struggle Will Be Victorious)

Unspecified

2:41

12

Tao Ang Mahalaga (The People are the Decisive Force)

Unspecified

1:47

13

Awit Ng Pakikibaka (Song of the Struggle)

Unspecified

2:08

14

Luksampati (Song of Grief and Courage)

Unspecified

3:13

15

Pagbabalikwas (Break the Chains!)

Unspecified

2:24

16

Ang Bagong Hukbong Bayan (Anthem of the New People's Army)

Unspecified

2:28

17

Ibagsak Ang Imperyalismong Kano (Down with U.S. Imperialism)

Unspecified

1:51

18

Araw Na Lubhang Mapanglaw (Day of Deep Mourning)

Unspecified

3:01

19

Internasyonal (The Internationale)

Unspecified

2:27