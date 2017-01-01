Philippines: Bangon! (Arise!)

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Alerta, Katipunan (On the Alert, Katipunan)
Unspecified
2
Habilin Ni Bonifacio (In Memory of Bonifacio)
3
Ang Bayan Kong Hirant / Ang Bayan Ko / Kung Tuyo Na Ang Luha Mo Aking Bayan (Medley for My Native Land)
4
Babaing Walang Kibo (Oppressed Women, Unite and Fight!)
5
Gumising Ka, Kabataan (Youth, Rise Up!)
6
Manggagawa at Magbubukid (Workers and Peasants, Arise!)
7
Awit Ng Rebolusyonaryo (Song of the Revolutionary)
8
Bandilang Pula (Wave the Red Flag)
9
Mendiola (Mendiola Street)
10
Ang Masa (The Masses (Are the Makers of History))
11
Pakikibaka (The Struggle Will Be Victorious)
12
Tao Ang Mahalaga (The People are the Decisive Force)
13
Awit Ng Pakikibaka (Song of the Struggle)
14
Luksampati (Song of Grief and Courage)
15
Pagbabalikwas (Break the Chains!)
16
Ang Bagong Hukbong Bayan (Anthem of the New People's Army)
17
Ibagsak Ang Imperyalismong Kano (Down with U.S. Imperialism)
18
Araw Na Lubhang Mapanglaw (Day of Deep Mourning)
19
Internasyonal (The Internationale)