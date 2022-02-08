Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Stephen Hartke: The King of the Sun

Stephen Hartke: The King of the Sun

Various Artists

New World Records  • Музыка мира  • 1995

1

King of the Sun: 1. Personages in the night guided by the phosphorescent tracks of snails

Various Artists

2:16

2

King of the Sun: 2. Dutch interior

Various Artists

2:57

3

King of the Sun: 3. Dancer listening to the organ in a Gothic cathedral

Various Artists

6:01

4

King of the Sun: Interlude

Various Artists

0:50

5

King of the Sun: 4. The flames of the sun make the desert flower hysterical

Various Artists

3:32

6

King of the Sun: 5. Personages and birds rejoicing at the arrival of night

Various Artists

4:05

7

Night Rubrics: 1. Nocturnes

Angela Schwartz

8:32

8

Night Rubrics: 2. Envoi

Angela Schwartz

6:59

9

Sonata-Variations: 1. Andante: Theme, Variations 1-4

James BonnRonald Copes

10:55

10

Sonata-Variations: 2. Introduction, Rondo and Finale: Variations 5-15

Ronald CopesJames Bonn

16:21

