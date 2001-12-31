George Rochberg: Music for the Magic Theater

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
New York Chamber Ensemble
1
Music for the Magic Theater: Act I
2
Music for The Magic Theater: Act II
3
Music for the Magic Theater: Act III
4
Octet; A Grand Fantasia: I. Declamando, tragico
5
Octet; A Grand Fantasia: II. Largo; recitando
6
Octet; A Grand Fantasia: III. Tranquillo; flessibile; rubato molto
7
Octet; A Grand Fantasia: IV. Allegro marziale; rigoroso
8
Octet; A Grand Fantasia: V. Adagio molto - Tempo primo
9
Octet; A Grand Fantasia: VI. Lento; tranquillo
10
Octet; A Grand Fantasia: VII. Cadenza (horn and violin)
11
Octet; A Grand Fantasia: VIII. Cadenza (flute and viola)
12
Octet; A Grand Fantasia: IX. Cadenza (clarinet and cello)
13
Octet; A Grand Fantasia: X. Molto adagio
14
Octet; A Grand Fantasia: XI. Allegro marziale; rigoroso
15
Octet; A Grand Fantasia: XII. Largo, recitando
Brahms: Serenade in D Major, Op. 11; Franck: Pièces Brèves
Happy Endings: Comic Chamber Operas
American Profiles