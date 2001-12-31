Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома George Rochberg: Music for the Magic Theater

George Rochberg: Music for the Magic Theater

New York Chamber Ensemble

New World Records  • Музыка мира  • 1994

1

Music for the Magic Theater: Act I

New York Chamber Ensemble

9:01

2

Music for The Magic Theater: Act II

New York Chamber Ensemble

8:03

3

Music for the Magic Theater: Act III

New York Chamber Ensemble

9:41

4

Octet; A Grand Fantasia: I. Declamando, tragico

New York Chamber Ensemble

1:08

5

Octet; A Grand Fantasia: II. Largo; recitando

New York Chamber Ensemble

0:51

6

Octet; A Grand Fantasia: III. Tranquillo; flessibile; rubato molto

New York Chamber Ensemble

1:04

7

Octet; A Grand Fantasia: IV. Allegro marziale; rigoroso

New York Chamber Ensemble

2:07

8

Octet; A Grand Fantasia: V. Adagio molto - Tempo primo

New York Chamber Ensemble

4:55

9

Octet; A Grand Fantasia: VI. Lento; tranquillo

New York Chamber Ensemble

2:25

10

Octet; A Grand Fantasia: VII. Cadenza (horn and violin)

New York Chamber Ensemble

0:50

11

Octet; A Grand Fantasia: VIII. Cadenza (flute and viola)

New York Chamber Ensemble

1:02

12

Octet; A Grand Fantasia: IX. Cadenza (clarinet and cello)

New York Chamber Ensemble

1:38

13

Octet; A Grand Fantasia: X. Molto adagio

New York Chamber Ensemble

3:47

14

Octet; A Grand Fantasia: XI. Allegro marziale; rigoroso

New York Chamber Ensemble

0:53

15

Octet; A Grand Fantasia: XII. Largo, recitando

New York Chamber Ensemble

1:11

