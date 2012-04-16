Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

Слушатели
American Symphony Orchestra
1
The Rite of Spring: I. Part I, Introduction
2
The Rite of Spring: II. The Augers of Spring - Dances of the Young Girls
3
The Rite of Spring: III. Ritual of Abduction
4
The Rite of Spring: IV. Springing Rounds
5
The Rite of Spring: V. Games of the Two Rival Tribes
6
The Rite of Spring: VI. Procession of the Sage
7
The Rite of Spring: VII. The Kiss of the Earth
8
The Rite of Spring: VIII. The Dance Overcoming the Earth
9
The Rite of Spring: IX. Part II, Introduction
10
The Rite of Spring: X. Mystic Circle of the Young Girls
11
The Rite of Spring: XI. The Naming and Honoring of the Chosen One
12
The Rite of Spring: XII. Evocation of the Ancestors
13
The Rite of Spring: XIII. Ritual Action of the Ancestors
14
The Rite of Spring: XIV. Sacrificial Dance
