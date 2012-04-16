Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

American Symphony Orchestra

American Symphony Orchestra  • Музыка мира  • 2012

1

The Rite of Spring: I. Part I, Introduction

American Symphony Orchestra

3:46

2

The Rite of Spring: II. The Augers of Spring - Dances of the Young Girls

American Symphony Orchestra

3:32

3

The Rite of Spring: III. Ritual of Abduction

American Symphony Orchestra

1:29

4

The Rite of Spring: IV. Springing Rounds

American Symphony Orchestra

3:50

5

The Rite of Spring: V. Games of the Two Rival Tribes

American Symphony Orchestra

2:03

6

The Rite of Spring: VI. Procession of the Sage

American Symphony Orchestra

0:44

7

The Rite of Spring: VII. The Kiss of the Earth

American Symphony Orchestra

0:24

8

The Rite of Spring: VIII. The Dance Overcoming the Earth

American Symphony Orchestra

1:24

9

The Rite of Spring: IX. Part II, Introduction

American Symphony Orchestra

5:09

10

The Rite of Spring: X. Mystic Circle of the Young Girls

American Symphony Orchestra

3:48

11

The Rite of Spring: XI. The Naming and Honoring of the Chosen One

American Symphony Orchestra

1:40

12

The Rite of Spring: XII. Evocation of the Ancestors

American Symphony Orchestra

0:42

13

The Rite of Spring: XIII. Ritual Action of the Ancestors

American Symphony Orchestra

3:48

14

The Rite of Spring: XIV. Sacrificial Dance

American Symphony Orchestra

5:03

1

The Rite of Spring: I. Part I, Introduction

American Symphony Orchestra

3:46

2

The Rite of Spring: II. The Augers of Spring - Dances of the Young Girls

American Symphony Orchestra

3:32

3

The Rite of Spring: III. Ritual of Abduction

American Symphony Orchestra

1:29

4

The Rite of Spring: IV. Springing Rounds

American Symphony Orchestra

3:50

5

The Rite of Spring: V. Games of the Two Rival Tribes

American Symphony Orchestra

2:03

6

The Rite of Spring: VI. Procession of the Sage

American Symphony Orchestra

0:44

7

The Rite of Spring: VII. The Kiss of the Earth

American Symphony Orchestra

0:24

8

The Rite of Spring: VIII. The Dance Overcoming the Earth

American Symphony Orchestra

1:24

9

The Rite of Spring: IX. Part II, Introduction

American Symphony Orchestra

5:09

10

The Rite of Spring: X. Mystic Circle of the Young Girls

American Symphony Orchestra

3:48

11

The Rite of Spring: XI. The Naming and Honoring of the Chosen One

American Symphony Orchestra

1:40

12

The Rite of Spring: XII. Evocation of the Ancestors

American Symphony Orchestra

0:42

13

The Rite of Spring: XIII. Ritual Action of the Ancestors

American Symphony Orchestra

3:48

14

The Rite of Spring: XIV. Sacrificial Dance

American Symphony Orchestra

5:03

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Schubert: Symphony No. 9 in C Major, D. 944 "Great"

Schubert: Symphony No. 9 in C Major, D. 944 "Great"

Постер альбома Berio: Rendering

Berio: Rendering

Постер альбома Schubert: Mirjams Siegesgesang, D. 942

Schubert: Mirjams Siegesgesang, D. 942

Постер альбома Schubert: Die Verschworenen, D. 787

Schubert: Die Verschworenen, D. 787

Постер альбома Schubert: Mass in E-Flat Major, D. 950

Schubert: Mass in E-Flat Major, D. 950

Постер альбома Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D Major, D. 200

Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D Major, D. 200

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Andalusia Wind

Andalusia Wind

Постер альбома Земфира

Земфира

Nokin!
2023
Постер альбома НА СЕВЕР

НА СЕВЕР

BAZLOV
2023
Постер альбома Настоящая женщина

Настоящая женщина

Постер альбома Аlacrity

Аlacrity

Постер альбома Karaoke Wahnsinn, Vol. 23

Karaoke Wahnsinn, Vol. 23