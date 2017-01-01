Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Johana Harris plays Roy Harris

Johana Harris plays Roy Harris

Johana Harris

NWCRI  • Классическая музыка  • 1999

1

Sonata Op. 1: I. Prelude

Johana Harris

2:04

2

Sonata Op. 1: II. Andante ostinato

Johana Harris

7:52

3

Sonata Op. 1: III. Scherzo; Coda

Johana Harris

4:57

4

Little Suite: Bells

Johana Harris

1:23

5

Little Suite: Sad News

Johana Harris

1:11

6

Little Suite: Children at Play

Johana Harris

0:32

7

Little Suite: Slumber

Johana Harris

1:13

8

American Ballads (Set 1): I. The Streets of Laredo

Johana Harris

2:04

9

American Ballads (Set 1): II. The Wayfaring Stranger

Johana Harris

2:13

10

American Ballads (Set 1): III. The Bird

Johana Harris

1:48

11

American Ballads (Set 1): IV. Black is The Color

Johana Harris

1:19

12

American Ballads (Set 1): V. Cod Liver Ile

Johana Harris

2:22

13

Piano Suite in Three Movements: I. Occupation

Johana Harris

2:57

14

Piano Suite in Three Movements: II. Contemplation

Johana Harris

6:12

15

Toccata for Piano

Johana Harris

3:16

16

Sonata No. 2: Chorale en rondeau

Johana Harris

8:51

17

Sonatina for Piano

Johana Harris

4:44

1

Sonata Op. 1: I. Prelude

Johana Harris

2:04

2

Sonata Op. 1: II. Andante ostinato

Johana Harris

7:52

3

Sonata Op. 1: III. Scherzo; Coda

Johana Harris

4:57

4

Little Suite: Bells

Johana Harris

1:23

5

Little Suite: Sad News

Johana Harris

1:11

6

Little Suite: Children at Play

Johana Harris

0:32

7

Little Suite: Slumber

Johana Harris

1:13

8

American Ballads (Set 1): I. The Streets of Laredo

Johana Harris

2:04

9

American Ballads (Set 1): II. The Wayfaring Stranger

Johana Harris

2:13

10

American Ballads (Set 1): III. The Bird

Johana Harris

1:48

11

American Ballads (Set 1): IV. Black is The Color

Johana Harris

1:19

12

American Ballads (Set 1): V. Cod Liver Ile

Johana Harris

2:22

13

Piano Suite in Three Movements: I. Occupation

Johana Harris

2:57

14

Piano Suite in Three Movements: II. Contemplation

Johana Harris

6:12

15

Toccata for Piano

Johana Harris

3:16

16

Sonata No. 2: Chorale en rondeau

Johana Harris

8:51

17

Sonatina for Piano

Johana Harris

4:44