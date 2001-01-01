A View From The Bridge

Слушатели
Lyric Opera of Chicago
1
Act I: Orchestral Introduction
2
Red Hook
Timothy Nolen
3
Hey, Eddie!
Juliana RambaldiKim Josephson
4
Where you goin' all dressed up?
5
Beatrice! Hurry up
Catherine MalfitanoJuliana RambaldiKim Josephson
6
Get used to it, Eddie
7
But when you're gone
Kim JosephsonCatherine Malfitano
8
Now listen, both a yiz
Kim Josephson
9
Remember Vinnie Bolzano
10
Eddie was a man
11
You're on your own now
Mark McCroryGregory Turay
12
Marco! Rodolpho!
Kim JosephsonCatherine MalfitanoJuliana RambaldiGregory TurayMark McCrory
13
Then when I am rich
Gregory TurayMark McCrory
14
Rodolpho, are you married, too
Juliana RambaldiKim JosephsonGregory Turay
15
I sing jazz, too
Kim JosephsonGregory TurayJuliana Rambaldi
16
Eduardo, if you let us sleep here
Catherine MalfitanoKim JosephsonJuliana RambaldiGregory TurayMark McCrory
17
Now there was a future he must face
18
It's after eight o'clock
19
Eddie, when am I gonna be a wife again?
20
Eddie never knew he had a destiny
21
Hey Eddie! Wanna go bowling tonight?
22
Where'd you go?
Juliana RambaldiGregory TurayKim Josephson
23
Aria: "New York Lights" (aka "I love the beauty of the view at home")
Gregory Turay
24
Rodolpho, I thought I told you to go in
25
Arietta: "He's a hit-and-run guy!"
Juliana RambaldiKim JosephsonCatherine Malfitano
26
Aria: "Was there ever any fella that he liked for you?"
Catherine Malfitano
27
There's nothing illegal about it
Timothy NolenKim Josephson
28
You know where the two of them went?
Juliana RambaldiGregory TurayMark McCroryKim JosephsonCatherine Malfitano
29
Whaddyda say, Marco
Mark McCroryGregory TurayKim JosephsonCatherine MalfitanoJuliana Rambaldi
30
Eddie, you're pretty strong
Kim JosephsonMark McCrory
31
Act II: Orchestral Introduction
32
Hey guys! It's whisky!
33
Rodolpho! Didn't they hire you?
Juliana RambaldiGregory Turay
34
It's true
35
Aria: "But you do not know this man"
Gregory TurayJuliana Rambaldi
36
Somehow, somehow
Gregory TurayJuliana RambaldiKim Josephson
37
Aria: "On December twenty-seventh I saw him next"
38
He won't leave!
Kim JosephsonTimothy Nolen
39
Where are they?
Catherine MalfitanoKim Josephson
40
Eddie has something to say, Katie
Catherine MalfitanoKim JosephsonJuliana Rambaldi
41
Bea, could I take two pillows up?
42
That man! I accuse that man!
Catherine MalfitanoMark McCroryGregory TurayJuliana Rambaldi
43
Aria: "To America I sailed on a ship called Hunger"
Mark McCrory
44
Orchestral Interlude
45
For the sake of my sister
46
Marco's coming, Eddie
Kim JosephsonJuliana RambaldiGregory TurayCatherine Malfitano
47
Come, Catherine
Catherine MalfitanoKim JosephsonGregory Turay
48
Eddie, listen to me!
Juliana RambaldiKim JosephsonMark McCroryGregory TurayCatherine Malfitano
49
Eddie Carbone!
Mark McCroryJuliana RambaldiCatherine MalfitanoKim JosephsonGregory Turay
50
Eyes like tunnels
51
When the tide is right