Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома A View From The Bridge

A View From The Bridge

Lyric Opera of Chicago

New World Records  • Музыка мира  • 2001

1

Act I: Orchestral Introduction

Lyric Opera of Chicago

0:42

2

Red Hook

Timothy Nolen

3:51

3

Hey, Eddie!

Juliana RambaldiKim Josephson

2:39

4

Where you goin' all dressed up?

Juliana RambaldiKim Josephson

3:02

5

Beatrice! Hurry up

Catherine MalfitanoJuliana RambaldiKim Josephson

4:20

6

Get used to it, Eddie

Catherine MalfitanoJuliana RambaldiKim Josephson

2:58

7

But when you're gone

Kim JosephsonCatherine Malfitano

1:32

8

Now listen, both a yiz

Kim Josephson

0:25

9

Remember Vinnie Bolzano

Kim Josephson

1:51

10

Eddie was a man

Timothy Nolen

0:40

11

You're on your own now

Mark McCroryGregory Turay

1:52

12

Marco! Rodolpho!

Kim JosephsonCatherine MalfitanoJuliana RambaldiGregory TurayMark McCrory

2:34

13

Then when I am rich

Gregory TurayMark McCrory

1:39

14

Rodolpho, are you married, too

Juliana RambaldiKim JosephsonGregory Turay

1:22

15

I sing jazz, too

Kim JosephsonGregory TurayJuliana Rambaldi

1:21

16

Eduardo, if you let us sleep here

Catherine MalfitanoKim JosephsonJuliana RambaldiGregory TurayMark McCrory

2:07

17

Now there was a future he must face

Timothy Nolen

1:32

18

It's after eight o'clock

Kim JosephsonCatherine Malfitano

2:19

19

Eddie, when am I gonna be a wife again?

Kim JosephsonCatherine Malfitano

1:30

20

Eddie never knew he had a destiny

Lyric Opera of Chicago

0:48

21

Hey Eddie! Wanna go bowling tonight?

Kim Josephson

1:46

22

Where'd you go?

Juliana RambaldiGregory TurayKim Josephson

1:01

23

Aria: "New York Lights" (aka "I love the beauty of the view at home")

Gregory Turay

3:44

24

Rodolpho, I thought I told you to go in

Kim JosephsonGregory TurayJuliana Rambaldi

1:07

25

Arietta: "He's a hit-and-run guy!"

Juliana RambaldiKim JosephsonCatherine Malfitano

1:56

26

Aria: "Was there ever any fella that he liked for you?"

Catherine Malfitano

4:11

27

There's nothing illegal about it

Timothy NolenKim Josephson

4:12

28

You know where the two of them went?

Juliana RambaldiGregory TurayMark McCroryKim JosephsonCatherine Malfitano

4:17

29

Whaddyda say, Marco

Mark McCroryGregory TurayKim JosephsonCatherine MalfitanoJuliana Rambaldi

2:12

30

Eddie, you're pretty strong

Kim JosephsonMark McCrory

1:12

31

Act II: Orchestral Introduction

Lyric Opera of Chicago

2:43

32

Hey guys! It's whisky!

Kim Josephson

1:31

33

Rodolpho! Didn't they hire you?

Juliana RambaldiGregory Turay

5:55

34

It's true

Juliana RambaldiGregory Turay

2:44

35

Aria: "But you do not know this man"

Gregory TurayJuliana Rambaldi

3:20

36

Somehow, somehow

Gregory TurayJuliana RambaldiKim Josephson

4:58

37

Aria: "On December twenty-seventh I saw him next"

Timothy Nolen

3:51

38

He won't leave!

Kim JosephsonTimothy Nolen

2:26

39

Where are they?

Catherine MalfitanoKim Josephson

3:45

40

Eddie has something to say, Katie

Catherine MalfitanoKim JosephsonJuliana Rambaldi

1:10

41

Bea, could I take two pillows up?

Catherine MalfitanoKim JosephsonJuliana Rambaldi

2:11

42

That man! I accuse that man!

Catherine MalfitanoMark McCroryGregory TurayJuliana Rambaldi

1:07

43

Aria: "To America I sailed on a ship called Hunger"

Mark McCrory

6:54

44

Orchestral Interlude

Lyric Opera of Chicago

0:55

45

For the sake of my sister

Juliana RambaldiKim JosephsonCatherine Malfitano

1:28

46

Marco's coming, Eddie

Kim JosephsonJuliana RambaldiGregory TurayCatherine Malfitano

2:08

47

Come, Catherine

Catherine MalfitanoKim JosephsonGregory Turay

0:46

48

Eddie, listen to me!

Juliana RambaldiKim JosephsonMark McCroryGregory TurayCatherine Malfitano

0:55

49

Eddie Carbone!

Mark McCroryJuliana RambaldiCatherine MalfitanoKim JosephsonGregory Turay

3:21

50

Eyes like tunnels

Timothy Nolen

1:06

51

When the tide is right

Timothy Nolen

2:16

1

Act I: Orchestral Introduction

Lyric Opera of Chicago

0:42

2

Red Hook

Timothy Nolen

3:51

3

Hey, Eddie!

Juliana RambaldiKim Josephson

2:39

4

Where you goin' all dressed up?

Juliana RambaldiKim Josephson

3:02

5

Beatrice! Hurry up

Catherine MalfitanoJuliana RambaldiKim Josephson

4:20

6

Get used to it, Eddie

Catherine MalfitanoJuliana RambaldiKim Josephson

2:58

7

But when you're gone

Kim JosephsonCatherine Malfitano

1:32

8

Now listen, both a yiz

Kim Josephson

0:25

9

Remember Vinnie Bolzano

Kim Josephson

1:51

10

Eddie was a man

Timothy Nolen

0:40

11

You're on your own now

Mark McCroryGregory Turay

1:52

12

Marco! Rodolpho!

Kim JosephsonCatherine MalfitanoJuliana RambaldiGregory TurayMark McCrory

2:34

13

Then when I am rich

Gregory TurayMark McCrory

1:39

14

Rodolpho, are you married, too

Juliana RambaldiKim JosephsonGregory Turay

1:22

15

I sing jazz, too

Kim JosephsonGregory TurayJuliana Rambaldi

1:21

16

Eduardo, if you let us sleep here

Catherine MalfitanoKim JosephsonJuliana RambaldiGregory TurayMark McCrory

2:07

17

Now there was a future he must face

Timothy Nolen

1:32

18

It's after eight o'clock

Kim JosephsonCatherine Malfitano

2:19

19

Eddie, when am I gonna be a wife again?

Kim JosephsonCatherine Malfitano

1:30

20

Eddie never knew he had a destiny

Lyric Opera of Chicago

0:48

21

Hey Eddie! Wanna go bowling tonight?

Kim Josephson

1:46

22

Where'd you go?

Juliana RambaldiGregory TurayKim Josephson

1:01

23

Aria: "New York Lights" (aka "I love the beauty of the view at home")

Gregory Turay

3:44

24

Rodolpho, I thought I told you to go in

Kim JosephsonGregory TurayJuliana Rambaldi

1:07

25

Arietta: "He's a hit-and-run guy!"

Juliana RambaldiKim JosephsonCatherine Malfitano

1:56

26

Aria: "Was there ever any fella that he liked for you?"

Catherine Malfitano

4:11

27

There's nothing illegal about it

Timothy NolenKim Josephson

4:12

28

You know where the two of them went?

Juliana RambaldiGregory TurayMark McCroryKim JosephsonCatherine Malfitano

4:17

29

Whaddyda say, Marco

Mark McCroryGregory TurayKim JosephsonCatherine MalfitanoJuliana Rambaldi

2:12

30

Eddie, you're pretty strong

Kim JosephsonMark McCrory

1:12

31

Act II: Orchestral Introduction

Lyric Opera of Chicago

2:43

32

Hey guys! It's whisky!

Kim Josephson

1:31

33

Rodolpho! Didn't they hire you?

Juliana RambaldiGregory Turay

5:55

34

It's true

Juliana RambaldiGregory Turay

2:44

35

Aria: "But you do not know this man"

Gregory TurayJuliana Rambaldi

3:20

36

Somehow, somehow

Gregory TurayJuliana RambaldiKim Josephson

4:58

37

Aria: "On December twenty-seventh I saw him next"

Timothy Nolen

3:51

38

He won't leave!

Kim JosephsonTimothy Nolen

2:26

39

Where are they?

Catherine MalfitanoKim Josephson

3:45

40

Eddie has something to say, Katie

Catherine MalfitanoKim JosephsonJuliana Rambaldi

1:10

41

Bea, could I take two pillows up?

Catherine MalfitanoKim JosephsonJuliana Rambaldi

2:11

42

That man! I accuse that man!

Catherine MalfitanoMark McCroryGregory TurayJuliana Rambaldi

1:07

43

Aria: "To America I sailed on a ship called Hunger"

Mark McCrory

6:54

44

Orchestral Interlude

Lyric Opera of Chicago

0:55

45

For the sake of my sister

Juliana RambaldiKim JosephsonCatherine Malfitano

1:28

46

Marco's coming, Eddie

Kim JosephsonJuliana RambaldiGregory TurayCatherine Malfitano

2:08

47

Come, Catherine

Catherine MalfitanoKim JosephsonGregory Turay

0:46

48

Eddie, listen to me!

Juliana RambaldiKim JosephsonMark McCroryGregory TurayCatherine Malfitano

0:55

49

Eddie Carbone!

Mark McCroryJuliana RambaldiCatherine MalfitanoKim JosephsonGregory Turay

3:21

50

Eyes like tunnels

Timothy Nolen

1:06

51

When the tide is right

Timothy Nolen

2:16