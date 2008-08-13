Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Autumn Rhythms - New Flute Music

Autumn Rhythms - New Flute Music

John Solum

NWCRI  • Музыка мира  • 1996

1

Four Abstractions for solo flute: I. Water of the Flowry Mille

John Solum

3:47

2

Four Abstractions for solo flute: II. Attic

John Solum

2:34

3

Four Abstractions for solo flute: III. Untitled [Number 13]

John Solum

4:55

4

Four Abstractions for solo flute: IV. Autumn Rhythm

John Solum

2:40

5

Cloud Studies for 12 flutes: I. Calm

John Solum

3:00

6

Cloud Studies for 12 flutes: II. Flowing

John Solum

2:37

7

Cloud Studies for 12 flutes: III. Moving steadily, lyric

John Solum

2:44

8

Cloud Studies for 12 flutes: IV. Swiftly

John Solum

2:21

9

Cloud Studies for 12 flutes: V. Quiet and calm thruout

John Solum

1:57

10

Cloud Studies for 12 flutes: VI. Fast

John Solum

1:49

11

Epigrams and Canons for 2 baroque flutes: I. Canon on Do - Lively

Richard WytonJohn Solum

0:36

12

Epigrams and Canons for 2 baroque flutes: II. Pointed, spirited

Richard WytonJohn Solum

0:27

13

Epigrams and Canons for 2 baroque flutes: III. Canon on Mi - Moderato

John SolumRichard Wyton

0:44

14

Epigrams and Canons for 2 baroque flutes: IV. With brilliance

John SolumRichard Wyton

0:31

15

Epigrams and Canons for 2 baroque flutes: V. Canon on Sol - Measured

Richard WytonJohn Solum

0:58

16

Epigrams and Canons for 2 baroque flutes: VI. Presto

John SolumRichard Wyton

0:26

17

Epigrams and Canons for 2 baroque flutes: VII. Canon on Ti - Andantino

John SolumRichard Wyton

0:59

18

Epigrams and Canons for 2 baroque flutes: VIII. Allegro Vivace

John SolumRichard Wyton

0:52

19

Suite for baroque flute and harpsichord: Reflection I - Gently

Igor KipnisJohn Solum

4:17

20

Suite for baroque flute and harpsichord: Romp I - With fire

Igor KipnisJohn Solum

2:02

21

Suite for baroque flute and harpsichord: Reflection II - Chaste

John SolumIgor Kipnis

3:00

22

Suite for baroque flute and harpsichord: Romp II - With bite

Igor KipnisJohn Solum

2:28

23

Fantasy, Ditty and Fughettas for 2 baroque flutes: I. Fantasy - varying, freely

Richard WytonIgor KipnisJohn Solum

2:37

24

Fantasy, Ditty and Fughettas for 2 baroque flutes: II. Ditty - simply, with wit

Richard WytonJohn SolumIgor Kipnis

1:37

25

Fantasy, Ditty and Fughettas for 2 baroque flutes: III. Fughettas - moving right along, with good humor

Igor KipnisJohn SolumRichard Wyton

2:51

26

Three Fantasias for solo Baroque Flute: I. Allegro Vivace

John Solum

3:56

27

Three Fantasias for solo Baroque Flute: II. Adagio

John Solum

3:43

28

Three Fantasias for solo Baroque Flute: III. Allegro Vivace

John Solum

3:01

