Autumn Rhythms - New Flute Music

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
John Solum
1
Four Abstractions for solo flute: I. Water of the Flowry Mille
2
Four Abstractions for solo flute: II. Attic
3
Four Abstractions for solo flute: III. Untitled [Number 13]
4
Four Abstractions for solo flute: IV. Autumn Rhythm
5
Cloud Studies for 12 flutes: I. Calm
6
Cloud Studies for 12 flutes: II. Flowing
7
Cloud Studies for 12 flutes: III. Moving steadily, lyric
8
Cloud Studies for 12 flutes: IV. Swiftly
9
Cloud Studies for 12 flutes: V. Quiet and calm thruout
10
Cloud Studies for 12 flutes: VI. Fast
11
Epigrams and Canons for 2 baroque flutes: I. Canon on Do - Lively
Richard WytonJohn Solum
12
Epigrams and Canons for 2 baroque flutes: II. Pointed, spirited
13
Epigrams and Canons for 2 baroque flutes: III. Canon on Mi - Moderato
John SolumRichard Wyton
14
Epigrams and Canons for 2 baroque flutes: IV. With brilliance
15
Epigrams and Canons for 2 baroque flutes: V. Canon on Sol - Measured
16
Epigrams and Canons for 2 baroque flutes: VI. Presto
17
Epigrams and Canons for 2 baroque flutes: VII. Canon on Ti - Andantino
18
Epigrams and Canons for 2 baroque flutes: VIII. Allegro Vivace
19
Suite for baroque flute and harpsichord: Reflection I - Gently
Igor KipnisJohn Solum
20
Suite for baroque flute and harpsichord: Romp I - With fire
21
Suite for baroque flute and harpsichord: Reflection II - Chaste
John SolumIgor Kipnis
22
Suite for baroque flute and harpsichord: Romp II - With bite
23
Fantasy, Ditty and Fughettas for 2 baroque flutes: I. Fantasy - varying, freely
Richard WytonIgor KipnisJohn Solum
24
Fantasy, Ditty and Fughettas for 2 baroque flutes: II. Ditty - simply, with wit
Richard WytonJohn SolumIgor Kipnis
25
Fantasy, Ditty and Fughettas for 2 baroque flutes: III. Fughettas - moving right along, with good humor
Igor KipnisJohn SolumRichard Wyton
26
Three Fantasias for solo Baroque Flute: I. Allegro Vivace
27
Three Fantasias for solo Baroque Flute: II. Adagio
28
Three Fantasias for solo Baroque Flute: III. Allegro Vivace
Bach: Six Flute Sonatas
Live in Concert: Solo Flute Recital
Music for Louis XV - Michel de la Barre: Ten Suites for Two Flutes
Telemann: Six Concertos For Two Flutes