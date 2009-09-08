Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома John Luther Adams: Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing

John Luther Adams: Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

New World Records  • Музыка мира  • 1997

1

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: minor seconds, rising

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

4:50

2

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Clouds of mixed Seconds

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

2:15

3

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Major Seconds, rising

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

1:51

4

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Clouds of Seconds and thirds

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

3:46

5

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: diminished bells

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

2:49

6

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Clouds of mixed Thirds

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

3:02

7

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Forgotten Triads

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

2:20

8

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Lost Chorales

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

1:24

9

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Clouds of Perfect Fourths

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

3:36

10

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Turbulent Changes

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

5:10

11

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Clouds of Perfect Fifths

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

3:31

12

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Chorales return

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

2:07

13

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Triads, remembered

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

1:50

14

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Clouds of mixed Sixths

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

4:16

15

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: ...and bells, again

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

2:53

16

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Clouds of Sixths and sevenths

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

4:17

17

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: minor sevenths, rising

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

1:48

18

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: clouds of mixed Sevenths

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

3:58

19

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Major Sevenths, rising

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

5:41

1

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: minor seconds, rising

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

4:50

2

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Clouds of mixed Seconds

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

2:15

3

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Major Seconds, rising

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

1:51

4

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Clouds of Seconds and thirds

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

3:46

5

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: diminished bells

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

2:49

6

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Clouds of mixed Thirds

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

3:02

7

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Forgotten Triads

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

2:20

8

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Lost Chorales

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

1:24

9

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Clouds of Perfect Fourths

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

3:36

10

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Turbulent Changes

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

5:10

11

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Clouds of Perfect Fifths

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

3:31

12

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Chorales return

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

2:07

13

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Triads, remembered

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

1:50

14

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Clouds of mixed Sixths

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

4:16

15

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: ...and bells, again

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

2:53

16

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Clouds of Sixths and sevenths

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

4:17

17

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: minor sevenths, rising

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

1:48

18

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: clouds of mixed Sevenths

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

3:58

19

Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Major Sevenths, rising

Apollo Chamber Orchestra

5:41

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Mendelssohn: Scottish and Italian Symphonies

Mendelssohn: Scottish and Italian Symphonies