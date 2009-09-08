John Luther Adams: Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Apollo Chamber Orchestra
1
Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: minor seconds, rising
2
Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Clouds of mixed Seconds
3
Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Major Seconds, rising
4
Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Clouds of Seconds and thirds
5
Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: diminished bells
6
Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Clouds of mixed Thirds
7
Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Forgotten Triads
8
Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Lost Chorales
9
Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Clouds of Perfect Fourths
10
Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Turbulent Changes
11
Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Clouds of Perfect Fifths
12
Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Chorales return
13
Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Triads, remembered
14
Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Clouds of mixed Sixths
15
Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: ...and bells, again
16
Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Clouds of Sixths and sevenths
17
Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: minor sevenths, rising
18
Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: clouds of mixed Sevenths
19
Clouds of Forgetting, Clouds of Unknowing: Major Sevenths, rising
Mendelssohn: Scottish and Italian Symphonies