David Moritz Michael: Parthien 6-9

Pacific Classical Winds
1
Parthia No. 6: I. Andante
2
Parthia No. 6: II. Allegro assai
3
Parthia No. 6: III. Andante poco adagio
4
Parthia No. 6: IV. Menuetto
5
Parthia No. 6: V. Rondo allegretto
6
Parthia No. 7: I. Tempo March
7
Parthia No. 7: II. Andante
8
Parthia No. 7: III. Menuetto
9
Parthia No. 7: IV. Presto
10
Parthia No. 8: I. Allegro
11
Parthia No. 8: II. Andante
12
Parthia No. 8: III. Menuetto
13
Parthia No. 8: IV. Allegro assai
14
Parthia No. 9: I. Allegro
15
Parthia No. 9: II. Andante
16
Parthia No. 9: III. Menuet
17
Parthia No. 9: IV. Allegro
