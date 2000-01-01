Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома David Moritz Michael: Parthien 6-9

David Moritz Michael: Parthien 6-9

Pacific Classical Winds

New World Records  • Музыка мира  • 2000

1

Parthia No. 6: I. Andante

Pacific Classical Winds

2:03

2

Parthia No. 6: II. Allegro assai

Pacific Classical Winds

3:17

3

Parthia No. 6: III. Andante poco adagio

Pacific Classical Winds

2:44

4

Parthia No. 6: IV. Menuetto

Pacific Classical Winds

2:35

5

Parthia No. 6: V. Rondo allegretto

Pacific Classical Winds

3:20

6

Parthia No. 7: I. Tempo March

Pacific Classical Winds

2:01

7

Parthia No. 7: II. Andante

Pacific Classical Winds

2:12

8

Parthia No. 7: III. Menuetto

Pacific Classical Winds

3:42

9

Parthia No. 7: IV. Presto

Pacific Classical Winds

2:31

10

Parthia No. 8: I. Allegro

Pacific Classical Winds

3:35

11

Parthia No. 8: II. Andante

Pacific Classical Winds

2:22

12

Parthia No. 8: III. Menuetto

Pacific Classical Winds

1:26

13

Parthia No. 8: IV. Allegro assai

Pacific Classical Winds

3:04

14

Parthia No. 9: I. Allegro

Pacific Classical Winds

4:55

15

Parthia No. 9: II. Andante

Pacific Classical Winds

1:22

16

Parthia No. 9: III. Menuet

Pacific Classical Winds

2:03

17

Parthia No. 9: IV. Allegro

Pacific Classical Winds

1:35

