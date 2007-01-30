Pickin' on Tracy Lawrence: A Bluegrass Tribute

Слушатели
Pickin' On Series
1
Alibis
2
Sticks and Stones
3
If the World Had a Front Porch
4
Is That a Tear
5
Stars over Texas
6
Lessons Learned
7
My Second Home
8
Can't Break It to My Heart
9
If the Good Die Young
10
Time Marches On
11
Texas Tornado
12
The Coast Is Clear
Pickin' On Nirvana
Pickin' On the Biggest Hits of the 1980s Vol. 2
Pickin' on the 90s
Pickin' on the Hits of 2015
Pickin' On Taylor Swift, Vol. 2
The Pickin' on Wedding Collection: A Bluegrass Celebration
