Альбом
Постер альбома Lullaby Renditions of the Clash

Lullaby Renditions of the Clash

Rockabye Baby

Rockabye Baby Music  • Детская  • 2014

1

Should I Stay or Should I Go

Rockabye Baby

2:41

2

I Fought the Law

Rockabye Baby

2:11

3

Rock the Casbah

Rockabye Baby

2:41

4

Train in Vain

Rockabye Baby

3:01

5

Rudie Can't Fail

Rockabye Baby

2:28

6

The Magnificent Seven

Rockabye Baby

2:14

7

This Is Radio Clash

Rockabye Baby

1:58

8

London Calling

Rockabye Baby

2:11

9

The Guns of Brixton

Rockabye Baby

2:14

10

Police & Thieves

Rockabye Baby

2:57

11

Lost in the Supermarket

Rockabye Baby

2:25

12

Straight to Hell

Rockabye Baby

2:51

