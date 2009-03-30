Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Celtic Tribute to U2

The Celtic Tribute to U2

The Boys of County Nashville

Pan Am Records  • Разная  • 2009

1

I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

The Boys of County Nashville

5:02

2

Where the Streets Have No Name

The Boys of County Nashville

5:25

3

Walk On

The Boys of County Nashville

4:45

4

Sunday Bloody Sunday

The Boys of County Nashville

4:05

5

Stuck in a Moment You Can't Get out Of

The Boys of County Nashville

4:07

6

Pride (In the Name of Love)

The Boys of County Nashville

4:00

7

With or Without You

The Boys of County Nashville

4:36

8

Sweetest Thing

The Boys of County Nashville

4:23

9

One

The Boys of County Nashville

4:51

10

New Year's Day

The Boys of County Nashville

5:14

11

Sometimes You Can't Make It on Your Own

The Boys of County Nashville

5:21

12

Beautiful Day

The Boys of County Nashville

3:11

