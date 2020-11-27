Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Christmas Miami Ghetto Style

Christmas Miami Ghetto Style

Bass City DJs

Incarcerated / EMG  • Разная  • 2020

1

Christmas in Miami (Santa's Rap)

Bass City DJs

3:32

2

Amazon Doing a Santa Delivery

Bass City DJs

3:16

3

Is Santa Claus Real?

Bass City DJs

3:23

4

No Ebay for Christmas (Just Let It Snow)

Bass City DJs

3:19

5

I Saw Mama Ridin' Santa

Bass City DJs

3:04

6

Big Booty Claus

Bass City DJs

3:16

7

Santa Say Your Girlfriend is Hot

Bass City DJs

2:46

8

Rudolph is a Ho

Bass City DJs

3:09

9

Santa Got Stuck in a Chimney

Bass City DJs

3:16

10

Santa Claus Went Past My House, Went Straight to the Ghetto

Bass City DJs

3:18

11

Barbecue for Christmas

Bass City DJs

2:30

12

Santa Cleaned out the Fridge, Ate All the Cake

Bass City DJs

3:03

13

Don't Want No Snow

Bass City DJs

2:28

14

Frosty Watch the Kids

Bass City DJs

2:17

15

Santa's Sled Got Bass

Bass City DJs

3:12

