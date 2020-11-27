Christmas Miami Ghetto Style

Слушатели
Bass City DJs
1
Christmas in Miami (Santa's Rap)
2
Amazon Doing a Santa Delivery
3
Is Santa Claus Real?
4
No Ebay for Christmas (Just Let It Snow)
5
I Saw Mama Ridin' Santa
6
Big Booty Claus
7
Santa Say Your Girlfriend is Hot
8
Rudolph is a Ho
9
Santa Got Stuck in a Chimney
10
Santa Claus Went Past My House, Went Straight to the Ghetto
11
Barbecue for Christmas
12
Santa Cleaned out the Fridge, Ate All the Cake
13
Don't Want No Snow
14
Frosty Watch the Kids
15
Santa's Sled Got Bass
Put It in the Bun (Put That Hot Dog in the Bun)
Shake Your Derriere
Miami Ghetto Bass 2.0
