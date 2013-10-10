Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Jazz Classics Series: Provocative Percussion, Vol. 4

Jazz Classics Series: Provocative Percussion, Vol. 4

Enoch Light

Diamond Days  • Джаз  • 2013

1

On the Street Where You Live

Enoch Light

2:39

2

You're Getting to Be a Habit with Me

Enoch Light

2:54

3

That's My Desire

Enoch Light

2:34

4

Comme Ci, Comme Ca

Enoch Light

2:50

5

I Got It Bad and That Ain't Good

Enoch Light

2:38

6

Do-Do-Do

Enoch Light

2:29

7

Make Someone Happy

Enoch Light

2:37

8

You're an Old Smoothie

Enoch Light

2:30

9

Solitude

Enoch Light

2:24

10

With My Eyes Wide Open, I'm Dreaming

Enoch Light

2:22

11

The Look of Love

Enoch Light

2:34

12

I Love You

Enoch Light

2:29

