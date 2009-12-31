Karaoke Downloads - Girls Pop Vol.30

Слушатели
Ameritz Karaoke Band
1
The Promise (In The Style Of Girls Aloud)
Ameritz
2
I Hate This Part (In The Style Of The Pussycat Dolls)
3
Keeps Gettin’ Better (In The Style Of Christina Aguilera)
4
The Streets Of Derry (In The Style Of Cara Dillon)
5
Wasted (In The Style Of Carrie Underwood)
6
We Walk (In The Style Of The Ting Tings)
7
All At Once (In The Style Of Bonnie Raitt)
8
Cheryl Tweedy (In The Style Of Lily Allen)
9
Hold Me In Your Arms (In The Style Of Doris Day)
10
Don’t Know Why (In The Style Of Norah Jones)
11
Come On Over (In The Style Of Shania Twain)
12
Just Can't Get Enough (In the Style Of The Saturdays)
