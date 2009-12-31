Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Karaoke Downloads - Girls Pop Vol.30

Karaoke Downloads - Girls Pop Vol.30

Ameritz Karaoke Band

Ameritz Music Ltd.  • Инструментальная  • 2009

1

The Promise (In The Style Of Girls Aloud)

Ameritz

3:50

2

I Hate This Part (In The Style Of The Pussycat Dolls)

Ameritz

3:43

3

Keeps Gettin’ Better (In The Style Of Christina Aguilera)

Ameritz

3:06

4

The Streets Of Derry (In The Style Of Cara Dillon)

Ameritz

4:38

5

Wasted (In The Style Of Carrie Underwood)

Ameritz

4:50

6

We Walk (In The Style Of The Ting Tings)

Ameritz

4:10

7

All At Once (In The Style Of Bonnie Raitt)

 🅴

Ameritz

4:43

8

Cheryl Tweedy (In The Style Of Lily Allen)

Ameritz

3:21

9

Hold Me In Your Arms (In The Style Of Doris Day)

Ameritz

2:47

10

Don’t Know Why (In The Style Of Norah Jones)

 🅴

Ameritz

3:09

11

Come On Over (In The Style Of Shania Twain)

Ameritz

3:00

12

Just Can't Get Enough (In the Style Of The Saturdays)

 🅴

Ameritz

3:08

