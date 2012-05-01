Karaoke - In the Style of Eric Clapton

Слушатели
Ameritz - Karaoke
1
Shes Waiting (In the Style of Eric Clapton) [Karaoke Version]
2
See What Love Can Do (In the Style of Eric Clapton) [Karaoke Version]
3
Blue Eyes Blue (In the Style of Eric Clapton) [Karaoke Version]
4
Superman Inside (In the Style of Eric Clapton) [Karaoke Version]
5
Blues Power (In the Style of Eric Clapton) [Karaoke Version]
6
I Get Lost (In the Style of Eric Clapton) [Karaoke Version]
7
Wonderful Tonight (In the Style of Eric Clapton) [Karaoke Version]
8
Forever Man (In the Style of Eric Clapton) [Karaoke Version]
9
Bad Love (In the Style of Eric Clapton) [Karaoke Version]
10
Swing Low Sweet Chariot (In the Style of Eric Clapton) [Karaoke Version]
11
I Shot the Sheriff (In the Style of Eric Clapton) [Karaoke Version]
12
Tulsa Time (In the Style of Eric Clapton) [Karaoke Version]
13
Circus (In the Style of Eric Clapton) [Karaoke Version]
14
Believe in Life (In the Style of Eric Clapton) [Karaoke Version]
Bring the Noise (In the Style of Anthrax) [Karaoke Version]
Karaoke - In the Style of Average White Band
Beautiful (In the Style of Avion) [Karaoke Version]
Take You Home (In the Style of Angie Martinez & Kelis) [Karaoke Version]
Sweet Soul Music (In the Style of Arthur Conley) [Karaoke Version]
Cyclone (In the Style of Baby Bash & T-Pain) [Karaoke Version]
