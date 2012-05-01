Karaoke - In the Style of Billy Joel

Слушатели
Ameritz - Karaoke
1
Scenes from an Italian Restaurant (In the Style of Billy Joel) [Karaoke Version]
2
Uptown Girl (In the Style of Billy Joel) [Karaoke Version]
3
Honesty (In the Style of Billy Joel) [Karaoke Version]
4
All About Soul (In the Style of Billy Joel) [Karaoke Version]
5
James (In the Style of Billy Joel) [Karaoke Version]
6
Goodnight Saigon (In the Style of Billy Joel) [Karaoke Version]
7
Tell Her About It (In the Style of Billy Joel) [Karaoke Version]
8
Don't Ask Me Why (In the Style of Billy Joel) [Karaoke Version]
9
Movin Out (In the Style of Billy Joel) [Karaoke Version]
10
Movin' Out (Anthony's Song) [In the Style of Billy Joel] [Karaoke Version]
11
The Longest Time (In the Style of Billy Joel) [Karaoke Version]
12
Say Goodbye to Hollywood (In the Style of Billy Joel) [Karaoke Version]
13
Shameless (In the Style of Billy Joel) [Karaoke Version]
14
Big Shot (In the Style of Billy Joel) [Karaoke Version]
15
Rosalinda's Eyes (In the Style of Billy Joel) [Karaoke Version]
16
A Minor Variation (In the Style of Billy Joel) [Karaoke Version]
17
Storm Front (In the Style of Billy Joel) [Karaoke Version]
18
Running On Ice (In the Style of Billy Joel) [Karaoke Version]
19
Where Were You On Our Wedding Day (In the Style of Billy Joel) [Karaoke Version]
Bring the Noise (In the Style of Anthrax) [Karaoke Version]
Karaoke - In the Style of Average White Band
Beautiful (In the Style of Avion) [Karaoke Version]
Take You Home (In the Style of Angie Martinez & Kelis) [Karaoke Version]
Sweet Soul Music (In the Style of Arthur Conley) [Karaoke Version]
Cyclone (In the Style of Baby Bash & T-Pain) [Karaoke Version]
