Karaoke - In the Style of Destiny's Child

Ameritz - Karaoke
1
No, No, No (In the Style of Destiny's Child) [Karaoke Version]
2
Bills, Bills, Billls (In the Style of Destiny's Child) [Karaoke Version]
3
Say My Name (In the Style of Destiny's Child) [Karaoke Version]
4
Jumpin, Jumpin (In the Style of Destiny's Child) [Karaoke Version]
5
So Good (In the Style of Destiny's Child) [Karaoke Version]
6
Independent Women Part 1 (In the Style of Destiny's Child) [Karaoke Version]
7
Survivor (In the Style of Destiny's Child) [Karaoke Version]
8
Bootylicious (In the Style of Destiny's Child) [Karaoke Version]
9
Happy Face (In the Style of Destiny's Child) [Karaoke Version]
10
Emotion (In the Style of Destiny's Child) [Karaoke Version]
11
Nasty Girl (In the Style of Destiny's Child) [Karaoke Version]
12
Fancy (In the Style of Destiny's Child) [Karaoke Version]
13
Independent Women Part 2 (In the Style of Destiny's Child) [Karaoke Version]
14
Sexy Daddy (In the Style of Destiny's Child) [Karaoke Version]
15
Nasty Girl (Remix) [In the Style of Destiny's Child] [Karaoke Version]
16
Lose My Breath (In the Style of Destiny's Child) [Karaoke Version]
17
Soldier (In the Style of Destiny's Child) [Karaoke Version]
18
Cater 2 U (In the Style of Destiny's Child) [Karaoke Version]
19
Girl (In the Style of Destiny's Child) [Karaoke Version]
20
Stand Up for Love (In the Style of Destiny's Child) [Karaoke Version]
21
Proud Family (In the Style of Destiny's Child) [Karaoke Version]
Bring the Noise (In the Style of Anthrax) [Karaoke Version]
Karaoke - In the Style of Average White Band
Beautiful (In the Style of Avion) [Karaoke Version]
Take You Home (In the Style of Angie Martinez & Kelis) [Karaoke Version]
Sweet Soul Music (In the Style of Arthur Conley) [Karaoke Version]
Cyclone (In the Style of Baby Bash & T-Pain) [Karaoke Version]
