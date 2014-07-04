Karaoke - Here Come the Girls

Слушатели
Ameritz Audio Karaoke
1
Melt My Heart to Stone (In the Style of Adele) [Karaoke Version]
2
Partition (In the Style of Beyonce) [Karaoke Version]
3
Perfume (In the Style of Britney Spears) [Karaoke Version]
4
Call Me Maybe (In the Style of Carly Rae Jepsen) [Karaoke Version]
5
Beautiful People (In the Style of Cher Lloyd Feat. Carolina Liar) [Karaoke Version]
6
Human (In the Style of Christina Perri) [Karaoke Version]
7
My Wicked Heart (In the Style of Diana Vickers) [Karaoke Version]
8
Keeping My Baby (In the Style of Duffy) [Karaoke Version]
9
Goodness Gracious (In the Style of Ellie Goulding) [Karaoke Version]
10
5am (In the Style of Katy B) [Karaoke Version]
11
Unconditionally (In the Style of Katy Perry) [Karaoke Version]
12
Air Balloon (In the Style of Lily Allen) [Karaoke Version]
13
Black & Blue (In the Style of Paloma Faith) [Karaoke Version]
14
Nasty (In the Style of Pixie Lott) [Karaoke Version]
15
Dancing on My Own (In the Style of Robyn) [Karaoke Version]
16
Soldier (In the Style of Samantha Jade) [Karaoke Version]
17
Come & Get It (In the Style of Selena Gomez) [Karaoke Version]
18
Not Giving Up (In the Style of the Saturdays) [Karaoke Version]
19
Young (In the Style of Tulisa) [Karaoke Version]
20
Whip My Hair (In the Style of Willow Smith) [Karaoke Version]
