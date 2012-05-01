Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Karaoke - In the Style of Emmylou Harris

Karaoke - In the Style of Emmylou Harris

Ameritz - Karaoke

Ameritz Music Ltd  • Инструментальная  • 2012

1

The Boxer (In the Style of Emmylou Harris) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

3:21

2

Making Believe (In the Style of Emmylou Harris) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

3:19

3

One of These Days (In the Style of Emmylou Harris) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

3:05

4

The Pearl (In the Style of Emmylou Harris) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

5:08

5

Thanks to You (In the Style of Emmylou Harris) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

3:25

6

Two More Bottles of Wine (In the Style of Emmylou Harris) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

2:56

7

Heaven Only Knows (In the Style of Emmylou Harris) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

3:33

8

Wildflowers (In the Style of Emmylou Harris & Dolly Parton) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

3:36

9

Last Cheater's Waltz (In the Style of Emmylou Harris) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

5:25

10

Bang the Drum Slowly (In the Style of Emmylou Harris) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

5:18

11

Boulder to Birmingham (In the Style of Emmylou Harris) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

3:39

12

High Powered Love (In the Style of Emmylou Harris) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

3:10

13

If I Could Only Win Your Love (In the Style of Emmylou Harris) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

2:39

14

Its Only Rock and Roll (In the Style of Emmylou Harris) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

2:50

15

Mr. Sandman (In the Style of Emmylou Harris) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

2:28

16

Save the Last Dance for Me (In the Style of Emmylou Harris) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

3:37

