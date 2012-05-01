Karaoke - In the Style of Emmylou Harris

Слушатели
Ameritz - Karaoke
1
The Boxer (In the Style of Emmylou Harris) [Karaoke Version]
2
Making Believe (In the Style of Emmylou Harris) [Karaoke Version]
3
One of These Days (In the Style of Emmylou Harris) [Karaoke Version]
4
The Pearl (In the Style of Emmylou Harris) [Karaoke Version]
5
Thanks to You (In the Style of Emmylou Harris) [Karaoke Version]
6
Two More Bottles of Wine (In the Style of Emmylou Harris) [Karaoke Version]
7
Heaven Only Knows (In the Style of Emmylou Harris) [Karaoke Version]
8
Wildflowers (In the Style of Emmylou Harris & Dolly Parton) [Karaoke Version]
9
Last Cheater's Waltz (In the Style of Emmylou Harris) [Karaoke Version]
10
Bang the Drum Slowly (In the Style of Emmylou Harris) [Karaoke Version]
11
Boulder to Birmingham (In the Style of Emmylou Harris) [Karaoke Version]
12
High Powered Love (In the Style of Emmylou Harris) [Karaoke Version]
13
If I Could Only Win Your Love (In the Style of Emmylou Harris) [Karaoke Version]
14
Its Only Rock and Roll (In the Style of Emmylou Harris) [Karaoke Version]
15
Mr. Sandman (In the Style of Emmylou Harris) [Karaoke Version]
16
Save the Last Dance for Me (In the Style of Emmylou Harris) [Karaoke Version]
