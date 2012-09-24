Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Colonel Blood

Colonel Blood

Fighting With Wire

Xtra Mile Recordings  • Рок  • 2012

1

Waiting on a Way to Believe

 🅴

FightingWire

2:50

2

I Won't Let You Down

FightingWire

3:19

3

Colonel Blood

FightingWire

2:56

4

Erase You

FightingWire

2:58

5

Didn't Wanna Come Back Home

FightingWire

3:34

6

Graduate

FightingWire

4:18

7

Dead Memory

FightingWire

3:40

8

Plug Me In

FightingWire

2:57

9

The Great Escape

FightingWire

2:51

10

Blackout

FightingWire

3:24

11

Run for Cover

FightingWire

5:27

12

Erase You (Acoustic)

FightingWire

4:45

13

Waiting on a Way to Believe (Acoustic)

FightingWire

3:18

14

Didn't Want to Come Back Home (Acoustic)

FightingWire

3:50

