Альбом
Постер альбома The Long and Short of It

The Long and Short of It

Fighting Fiction

Xtra Mile Recordings  • Рок  • 2013

1

Service Station Blues

Fighting Fiction

2:59

2

All in the Delivery

Fighting Fiction

2:41

3

A Common Enemy

Fighting Fiction

3:08

4

The Getaway

Fighting Fiction

3:27

5

Enabler

Fighting Fiction

2:30

6

Smiling Through Gritted Teeth

Fighting Fiction

2:11

7

Rebel Without a Cause

Fighting Fiction

4:23

8

Casey Jones, Union Scab

Fighting Fiction

2:29

9

The Long and Short of It

Fighting Fiction

4:13

10

Bitter Sweet Bitter

Fighting Fiction

2:53

11

The Trials and Tribulations of a Talent Show Contestant "Tonight Matthew I'm Going to Murder Someone Else's Song and Pretend That It Was the Kindest Thing to Do. "

Fighting Fiction

2:21

