Альбом
Постер альбома The Half-Life of Facts

The Half-Life of Facts

Oxygen Thief

Xtra Mile Recordings  • Рок  • 2014

1

The Incredible Sulk

Oxygen Thief

4:35

2

Trial & Improvement

Oxygen Thief

2:20

3

Too Many Trees

Oxygen Thief

3:14

4

Hubristolian

Oxygen Thief

3:39

5

Crowbars Up!

Oxygen Thief

3:16

6

Vectors

Oxygen Thief

5:33

7

Co (Extra) Ordinates

Oxygen Thief

2:34

8

Self-Righting Mechanism

Oxygen Thief

3:26

9

Con. Script. Shun

Oxygen Thief

3:01

10

It's Life Jim, But Not as We Know It

Oxygen Thief

0:13

11

Loch Ness Monster Truck

Oxygen Thief

2:36

12

Bench Press Your I. Q.

Oxygen Thief

4:54

