Karaoke - In the Style of the Drifters

Ameritz - Karaoke
White Christmas (In the Style of Drifters) [Karaoke Version]
Hello Happiness Goodbye Loneliness (In the Style of the Drifters) [Karaoke Version]
Saturday Night At the Movies (In the Style of the Drifters) [Karaoke Version]
Under the Boardwalk (In the Style of the Drifters) [Karaoke Version]
Up On the Roof (In the Style of the Drifters) [Karaoke Version]
There Goes My First Love (In the Style of the Drifters) [Karaoke Version]
When My Little Girl Is Smiling (In the Style of the Drifters) [Karaoke Version]
Come On Over to My Place (In the Style of the Drifters) [Karaoke Version]
There Goes My Baby (In the Style of the Drifters) [Karaoke Version]
Some Kind of Wonderful (In the Style of the Drifters) [Karaoke Version]
This Magic Moment (In the Style of the Drifters) [Karaoke Version]
Spanish Harlem (In the Style of the Drifters) [Karaoke Version]
At the Club (In the Style of the Drifters) [Karaoke Version]
You're More Than a Number in My Little Red Book (In the Style of the Drifters) [Karaoke Version]
Like Sister & Brother (In the Style of the Drifters) [Karaoke Version]
Kissin' In the Back Row of the Movies (In the Style of the Drifters) [Karaoke Version]
Bring the Noise (In the Style of Anthrax) [Karaoke Version]
Karaoke - In the Style of Average White Band
Beautiful (In the Style of Avion) [Karaoke Version]
Take You Home (In the Style of Angie Martinez & Kelis) [Karaoke Version]
Sweet Soul Music (In the Style of Arthur Conley) [Karaoke Version]
Cyclone (In the Style of Baby Bash & T-Pain) [Karaoke Version]
