Альбом
Постер альбома Karaoke - In the Style of the Drifters

Karaoke - In the Style of the Drifters

Ameritz - Karaoke

Ameritz Music Ltd  • Инструментальная  • 2012

1

White Christmas (In the Style of Drifters) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

2:42

2

Hello Happiness Goodbye Loneliness (In the Style of the Drifters) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

2:58

3

Saturday Night At the Movies (In the Style of the Drifters) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

2:49

4

Under the Boardwalk (In the Style of the Drifters) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

2:48

5

Up On the Roof (In the Style of the Drifters) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

2:40

6

There Goes My First Love (In the Style of the Drifters) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

2:22

7

When My Little Girl Is Smiling (In the Style of the Drifters) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

2:26

8

Come On Over to My Place (In the Style of the Drifters) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

2:44

9

There Goes My Baby (In the Style of the Drifters) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

2:47

10

Some Kind of Wonderful (In the Style of the Drifters) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

2:48

11

This Magic Moment (In the Style of the Drifters) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

2:43

12

Spanish Harlem (In the Style of the Drifters) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

3:14

13

At the Club (In the Style of the Drifters) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

3:03

14

You're More Than a Number in My Little Red Book (In the Style of the Drifters) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

3:34

15

Like Sister & Brother (In the Style of the Drifters) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

3:32

16

Kissin' In the Back Row of the Movies (In the Style of the Drifters) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

3:39

