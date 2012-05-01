Karaoke - In the Style of the Supremes

Слушатели
Ameritz - Karaoke
1
Stoned Love (In the Style of Supremes) [Karaoke Version]
2
Where Did Our Love Go (In the Style of Supremes) [Karaoke Version]
3
Stop in the Name of Love (In the Style of Supremes) [Karaoke Version]
4
Back in My Arms Again (In the Style of Supremes) [Karaoke Version]
5
Everybody's Got the Right to Love (In the Style of Supremes) [Karaoke Version]
6
Nathan Jones (In the Style of Supremes) [Karaoke Version]
7
River Deep Mountain High (In the Style of Supremes & 4 Tops) [Karaoke Version]
8
The First Time (In the Style of Surface) [Karaoke Version]
Bring the Noise (In the Style of Anthrax) [Karaoke Version]
Karaoke - In the Style of Average White Band
Beautiful (In the Style of Avion) [Karaoke Version]
Take You Home (In the Style of Angie Martinez & Kelis) [Karaoke Version]
Sweet Soul Music (In the Style of Arthur Conley) [Karaoke Version]
Cyclone (In the Style of Baby Bash & T-Pain) [Karaoke Version]
