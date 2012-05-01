Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Karaoke - In the Style of Shaggy

Karaoke - In the Style of Shaggy

Ameritz - Karaoke

Ameritz Music Ltd  • Инструментальная  • 2012

1

Where R U (In the Style of Shaggy) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

3:35

2

Feel the Rush (In the Style of Shaggy) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

3:04

3

Julie (In the Style of Shaggy & Ali G.) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

3:49

4

Why You Treat Me So Bad (In the Style of Shaggy & Grand Puba) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

4:09

5

The Train Is Coming (In the Style of Shaggy & Ken Boothe) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

4:09

