Альбом
Постер альбома Karaoke - In the Style of Shabba Ranks

Karaoke - In the Style of Shabba Ranks

Ameritz - Karaoke

Ameritz Music Ltd  • Инструментальная  • 2012

1

Mr. Loverman (In the Style of Shabba Ranks) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

4:05

2

Family Affair (In the Style of Shabba Ranks) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

3:55

