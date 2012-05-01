Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Karaoke - In the Style of Story of the Year

Karaoke - In the Style of Story of the Year

Ameritz - Karaoke

Ameritz Music Ltd  • Инструментальная  • 2012

1

Sidewalks (In the Style of Story of the Year) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

3:37

2

Anthem of Our Dying Day (In the Style of Story of the Year) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

3:38

3

Take Me Back (In the Style of Story of the Year) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

3:48

4

Until the Day I Die (In the Style of Story of the Year) [Karaoke Version]

Ameritz - Karaoke

3:56

