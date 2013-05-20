Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Summer Cruisin' - 80s Style

Summer Cruisin' - 80s Style

Various Artists

Goldenlane Records  • Поп-музыка  • 2013

1

I Ran (So Far Away) [Re-Recorded]

A Flock Of Seagulls

5:11

2

The Glamorous Life (Re-Recorded)

Sheila E.

3:39

3

The Future's so Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades (Re-Recorded)

Timbuk 3

3:23

4

Salt in My Tears (Re-Recorded)

Martin Briley

4:01

5

Naughty Naughty (Re-Recorded)

John Parr

5:02

6

Walking on Sunshine (Re-Recorded)

Katrina

3:39

7

Flashdance...What a Feeling (Re-Recorded)

Irene Cara

4:06

8

We Built This City (Re-Recorded)

Starship

6:03

9

Heat of the Moment (Live)

Asia

5:12

10

Wouldn't It Be Good (Re-Recorded)

Nik Kershaw

4:50

11

One Thing Leads to Another (Re-Recorded)

The Fixx

3:08

12

You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) [Re-Recorded]

Dead or Alive

4:27

13

Working for the Weekend (Re-Recorded)

Loverboy

3:57

14

Poison Arrow (Re-Recorded)

ABC

3:25

15

Suddenly, Last Summer (Re-Recorded)

The Motels

3:42

16

Wild Thing (Re-Recorded)

Tone-Loc

4:22

17

Just a Friend (Re-Recorded)

Biz Markie

3:58

18

Boom, Boom (Let's Go Back to My Room) [Re-Recorded]

Paul Lekakis

4:41

19

Tainted Love (Re-Recorded)

Soft Cell

3:10

20

Electric Avenue

Dj 80s

3:18

21

Wild Wild West (Re-Recorded)

The Escape Club

4:04

22

I Want Candy (Re-Recorded)

Bow Wow Wow

2:42

23

Make a Circuit Me (Re-Recorded)

Polecats

2:56

24

Puttin' on the Ritz (Re-Recorded)

Taco

4:44

25

I Eat Cannibals (Re-Recorded)

Toto Coelo

3:46

26

867-5309 / Jenny (Re-Recorded)

Tommy Tutone

3:48

27

What's on Your Mind (Pure Energy) [Re-Recorded]

Information Society

4:38

28

Walking in L.A. (Re-Recorded)

Missing Persons

3:58

29

I Melt with You (Re-Recorded)

Modern English

3:54

30

The Promise (Re-Recorded)

When in Rome

3:36

31

White Lines (Re-Recorded)

Grandmaster Flash

7:45

32

Jam on It (Re-Recorded)

Newcleus

8:36

33

Missing You (Re-Recorded)

John Waite

3:47

34

Metro (Re-Recorded)

Berlin

4:19

35

Situations (Re-Recorded)

Cetu Javu

4:03

