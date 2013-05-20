Summer Cruisin' - 80s Style

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
I Ran (So Far Away) [Re-Recorded]
A Flock Of Seagulls
2
The Glamorous Life (Re-Recorded)
Sheila E.
3
The Future's so Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades (Re-Recorded)
Timbuk 3
4
Salt in My Tears (Re-Recorded)
Martin Briley
5
Naughty Naughty (Re-Recorded)
John Parr
6
Walking on Sunshine (Re-Recorded)
Katrina
7
Flashdance...What a Feeling (Re-Recorded)
Irene Cara
8
We Built This City (Re-Recorded)
Starship
9
Heat of the Moment (Live)
Asia
10
Wouldn't It Be Good (Re-Recorded)
Nik Kershaw
11
One Thing Leads to Another (Re-Recorded)
The Fixx
12
You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) [Re-Recorded]
Dead or Alive
13
Working for the Weekend (Re-Recorded)
Loverboy
14
Poison Arrow (Re-Recorded)
ABC
15
Suddenly, Last Summer (Re-Recorded)
The Motels
16
Wild Thing (Re-Recorded)
Tone-Loc
17
Just a Friend (Re-Recorded)
Biz Markie
18
Boom, Boom (Let's Go Back to My Room) [Re-Recorded]
Paul Lekakis
19
Tainted Love (Re-Recorded)
Soft Cell
20
Electric Avenue
Dj 80s
21
Wild Wild West (Re-Recorded)
The Escape Club
22
I Want Candy (Re-Recorded)
Bow Wow Wow
23
Make a Circuit Me (Re-Recorded)
Polecats
24
Puttin' on the Ritz (Re-Recorded)
Taco
25
I Eat Cannibals (Re-Recorded)
Toto Coelo
26
867-5309 / Jenny (Re-Recorded)
Tommy Tutone
27
What's on Your Mind (Pure Energy) [Re-Recorded]
Information Society
28
Walking in L.A. (Re-Recorded)
Missing Persons
29
I Melt with You (Re-Recorded)
Modern English
30
The Promise (Re-Recorded)
When in Rome
31
White Lines (Re-Recorded)
Grandmaster Flash
32
Jam on It (Re-Recorded)
Newcleus
33
Missing You (Re-Recorded)
John Waite
34
Metro (Re-Recorded)
Berlin
35
Situations (Re-Recorded)
Cetu Javu