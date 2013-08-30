Jerry Vale Sings the Songs of Buddy Holly

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Jerry Vale
1
I'll Get By (As Long as I Have You)
2
Girl of My Dreams (Album Version)
3
It Had to Be You
4
Linda (Album Version)
5
Stay as Sweet as You Are (Album Version)
6
I Still Get a Thrill (Thinking of You) [Album Version]
7
If You Were Only Mine (Album Version)
8
All Dressed up with a Broken Heart
9
The Very Thought of You
10
Sleepy Time Gal (Album Version)
11
Peg O' My Heart (Album Version)
12
How Are Things in Glocca Morra (Album Version)
Jerry Vale's Greatest Hits
The Funny Barber Shop
Goblins
The Best of Jerry Vale
Jerry Vale - Vintage Sounds
Those Draftin' Blues
Показать ещё