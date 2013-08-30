Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Jerry Vale Sings the Songs of Buddy Holly

Jerry Vale Sings the Songs of Buddy Holly

Jerry Vale

Master Classics  • Разная  • 2013

1

I'll Get By (As Long as I Have You)

Jerry Vale

3:01

2

Girl of My Dreams (Album Version)

Jerry Vale

2:50

3

It Had to Be You

Jerry Vale

3:46

4

Linda (Album Version)

Jerry Vale

3:03

5

Stay as Sweet as You Are (Album Version)

Jerry Vale

3:35

6

I Still Get a Thrill (Thinking of You) [Album Version]

Jerry Vale

3:32

7

If You Were Only Mine (Album Version)

Jerry Vale

3:09

8

All Dressed up with a Broken Heart

Jerry Vale

3:25

9

The Very Thought of You

Jerry Vale

3:00

10

Sleepy Time Gal (Album Version)

Jerry Vale

3:20

11

Peg O' My Heart (Album Version)

Jerry Vale

2:41

12

How Are Things in Glocca Morra (Album Version)

Jerry Vale

3:24

