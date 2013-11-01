Winter Moods

Слушатели
December Ensemble
1
It Came Upon a Midnight Clear
Holiday Instrumentals
2
The Nutcracker Overture
3
Joy to the World
4
The Twelve Days of Christmas
5
Ave Maria
6
Christmas in the Stars
7
The North Star
8
We Three Kings
9
The Andromeda Holiday
10
Christmas in the Milky Way
11
Holly Jolly Jupiter
12
Deck the Halls
13
The Gifts of Ursa Major
14
Away in a Manger
15
Christmas on Saturn
16
Let It Snow!
17
The Winter Circle
18
Pegasus & The Christmas Elf
19
Good King Wenceslas
20
Auld Lang Syne
21
O Christmas Tree
22
Aurora Borealis Holiday
23
Moon Pie
24
Santa Rockets to Mars
25
Jupiter Sings a Carol
26
Do You Hear What I Hear?
27
Frosty the Snowman
28
December Moongaze
29
Space Sleigh
30
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
31
What Child Is This?
32
Stargazer's Lullaby
33
Little Drummer Boy
34
A Galaxy of Stars
35
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
36
Jingle Bells
37
The First Noel
38
Merry Christmas, Moon
39
The Winter Triangle
40
Silent Night