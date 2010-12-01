Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Sings The Blues

Sings The Blues

Smokey Hogg

Master Classics  • Разная  • 2010

1

Look In Your Eyes Pretty Mama

Smokey Hogg

3:12

2

Long Tall Mama

Smokey Hogg

2:37

3

It's Raining Here

Smokey Hogg

2:37

4

I Got Your Picture

Smokey Hogg

2:30

5

Goin' Back To Chicago

Smokey Hogg

2:47

6

Good Morning Little School Girl

Smokey Hogg

2:22

7

You Can't Keep Your Business Straight

Smokey Hogg

2:25

8

You Just Gotta Go

Smokey Hogg

2:49

9

My Baby's Worryin' Me

Smokey Hogg

2:41

10

Too Many Drivers

Smokey Hogg

2:44

11

Country Gal

Smokey Hogg

3:02

12

Coming Back Home To You Again

Smokey Hogg

4:06

13

What More Can A Woman Do

Smokey Hogg

2:32

14

Worryin' Mind

Smokey Hogg

2:37

15

Runaway

Smokey Hogg

2:02

16

When You Get Old

Smokey Hogg

2:30

17

Oh, Woman! Oh, Woman

Smokey Hogg

2:22

