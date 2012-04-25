Foot Loose and Fancy Free

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
I'm an Ordinary Man
Cecil LeeHis Western Swing Band
2
Port Arthur Boogie
Pal Thibodeaux
3
Long Tom Boogie
Tommy KizziahHis West Coast Ramblers
4
I'm a Married Man
Shorty HallowayHis Prairie Ramblers
5
One Foor the Money
Archie Jefferies $ The Blue Flame Boys
6
Won't You Come Home
Junior ReedHis Playboys of Texas
7
My Pretty Little Japanese
Forrest Field
8
Cotton Pickin' Boogie
Doc BryantHis Jamboree Gang
9
Why Can't I Go Back
10
Chasing After You
Harry De Priest
11
Long Tom Boogie (Version 2)
12
Too Blue to Cry
Jack TurnerHis Oklahoma Playboys
13
Foot Loose & Fancy Free
Frank Olechea As FrankErnieTheir Blue Montai
14
It's Paw Who Pays
Billie Lane
15
Cottontail Stomp
Long Tom Kizziah
16
Peach Picking Team in Georga
Betty JoJohnny Starr
17
Bleu Bleu Eyes
Earnie OleacheaHis Bleu Mountain Boys
18
Ramblers Boogie
19
Crazy 'Bout You
Hank CrowHis Raven River Ramblers
20
Who's Gonna Know
Hank CrowJeanne BlackHis Raven River Rambler
21
Autograph Book
Bill GriffithThe Jack Pine Ramblers
22
Telephone Blues
Shorty HollowayHis Prairie Ramblers
23
Butterflies in My Heart
24
You're Braggin' Boy
Billy Scott
25
Careless Lovers
Rusty RidgelHis Western Ramblers
26
Cotton' Pickin' Boogie
27
Blackfoot Boogie
Tiny StokesThe Frontiersmen
28
Stop, Look and Listen
Acquaintance
EP
The Worrying Kind
The Surreption
The Last Solo
Hidden Highways
