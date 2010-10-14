Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Rock Anthems: A tribute to Classic Rock

Rock Anthems: A tribute to Classic Rock

Various Artists

SKA Music, Ltd.  • Рок  • 2010

1

Rock and Roll

Letz Zep

3:43

2

The Wind Cries Mary

Are You Experienced?

3:30

3

Time

Think Floyd

6:46

4

The Great Gig in the Sky

Think Floyd

4:42

5

Party on the Patio

The ZZ Tops

3:08

6

Hammer to Fall

Bohémians

3:58

7

Waiting for a Girl Like You

A Foreigners Journey

6:04

8

Stairway to Heaven

Letz Zep

8:34

9

Machine Gun

Are You Experienced?

6:51

10

Heads in Mississippi

The ZZ Tops

3:56

11

Dirty Deeds

Livewire

4:19

12

Lazing on a Sunday Afternoon

Bohémians

1:10

13

Rock 'n' Roll Train

Livewire

4:07

14

Don't Stop Believing

A Foreigners Journey

4:22

1

Rock and Roll

Letz Zep

3:43

2

The Wind Cries Mary

Are You Experienced?

3:30

3

Time

Think Floyd

6:46

4

The Great Gig in the Sky

Think Floyd

4:42

5

Party on the Patio

The ZZ Tops

3:08

6

Hammer to Fall

Bohémians

3:58

7

Waiting for a Girl Like You

A Foreigners Journey

6:04

8

Stairway to Heaven

Letz Zep

8:34

9

Machine Gun

Are You Experienced?

6:51

10

Heads in Mississippi

The ZZ Tops

3:56

11

Dirty Deeds

Livewire

4:19

12

Lazing on a Sunday Afternoon

Bohémians

1:10

13

Rock 'n' Roll Train

Livewire

4:07

14

Don't Stop Believing

A Foreigners Journey

4:22

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Boxing & Fight Movie Songs

Boxing & Fight Movie Songs

Постер альбома The World Is A Paradise

The World Is A Paradise

Постер альбома Озеро любви

Озеро любви

Постер альбома Sanatorium Altrosa

Sanatorium Altrosa

Постер альбома Люблю

Люблю

Постер альбома All The Best

All The Best