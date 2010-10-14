Rock Anthems: A tribute to Classic Rock

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
Rock and Roll
Letz Zep
2
The Wind Cries Mary
Are You Experienced?
3
Time
Think Floyd
4
The Great Gig in the Sky
5
Party on the Patio
The ZZ Tops
6
Hammer to Fall
Bohémians
7
Waiting for a Girl Like You
A Foreigners Journey
8
Stairway to Heaven
9
Machine Gun
10
Heads in Mississippi
11
Dirty Deeds
Livewire
12
Lazing on a Sunday Afternoon
13
Rock 'n' Roll Train
14
Don't Stop Believing
Boxing & Fight Movie Songs
The World Is A Paradise
Озеро любви
Sanatorium Altrosa
Люблю
All The Best
Показать ещё