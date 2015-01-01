Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Bluenote Jazz Band the Early Days

Bluenote Jazz Band the Early Days

Blue Note Jazz Band

Saydisc  • Джаз  • 1978

1

Something You Got

Blue Note Jazz Band

4:34

2

O Gee Say Gee You Ought to See My Gee-Gee from the Fiji Isles

Blue Note Jazz Band

3:13

3

Blue Feeling

Blue Note Jazz Band

3:02

4

Coffee Grinder

Blue Note Jazz Band

2:45

5

"J"

Blue Note Jazz Band

3:43

6

There'll Be Some

Blue Note Jazz Band

4:12

7

Importance of the Rose

Blue Note Jazz Band

3:59

8

Do You Know What It Means to Miss New Orleans?

Blue Note Jazz Band

6:26

9

High Life

Blue Note Jazz Band

3:30

10

L.B. Blues

Blue Note Jazz Band

3:57

11

T'ain't No Sin

Blue Note Jazz Band

4:29

12

Something Spanish

Blue Note Jazz Band

4:41

13

'Round Midnight

Blue Note Jazz Band

2:59

14

Mary Jane

Blue Note Jazz Band

4:28

15

Rebecca

Blue Note Jazz Band

2:59

16

Edith

Blue Note Jazz Band

3:17

17

Creole Love Call

Blue Note Jazz Band

6:29

18

Don't Think Twice

Blue Note Jazz Band

3:19

19

Threepenny Bit

Blue Note Jazz Band

3:11

