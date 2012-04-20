Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Lovin' Bird

The Lovin' Bird

Varetta Dillard

Bear Family Records GmbH  • Разная  • 2012

1

(Twee Twee Twee) The Lovin' Bird

Varetta Dillard

2:48

2

Teaser

Varetta Dillard

2:02

3

Good to Me

Varetta Dillard

2:18

4

Mercy, Mr. Percy

Varetta Dillard

2:06

5

Whole Lot of Lip

Varetta Dillard

2:11

6

What Can I Say, Dear?

Varetta Dillard

2:43

7

I Don't Know What It Is, But I Like It

Varetta Dillard

2:31

8

Hey Sweet Love

Varetta Dillard

2:55

9

You Don't Know What You're Missing

Varetta Dillard

2:15

10

A Little Bitty Tear

Varetta Dillard

2:05

11

Positive Love

Varetta Dillard

2:16

12

You Ain't Foolin' Nobody

Varetta Dillard

2:28

13

You Better Come Home

Varetta Dillard

2:34

14

You Know I'm Too Good for You

Varetta Dillard

2:28

15

Wondering Where You Are

Varetta Dillard

2:15

16

Scorched

Varetta Dillard

2:42

17

Good Gravy Baby

Varetta Dillard

2:36

18

You Ain't Foolin' Nobody (Take 1)

Varetta Dillard

2:36

19

One More Time (Take 1)

Varetta Dillard

2:24

20

Star of Fortune

Varetta Dillard

2:07

21

Rules of Love

Varetta Dillard

2:18

22

Old Fashioned

Varetta Dillard

2:29

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Honey

Honey

Постер альбома Square Dance Rock

Square Dance Rock

Постер альбома Honey

Honey

Постер альбома Got You on My Mind

Got You on My Mind

Постер альбома R&B Legend '56 - '61

R&B Legend '56 - '61

Постер альбома Easy, Easy Baby

Easy, Easy Baby