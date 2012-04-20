Слушатели
Varetta Dillard
1
(Twee Twee Twee) The Lovin' Bird
2
Teaser
3
Good to Me
4
Mercy, Mr. Percy
5
Whole Lot of Lip
6
What Can I Say, Dear?
7
I Don't Know What It Is, But I Like It
8
Hey Sweet Love
9
You Don't Know What You're Missing
10
A Little Bitty Tear
11
Positive Love
12
You Ain't Foolin' Nobody
13
You Better Come Home
14
You Know I'm Too Good for You
15
Wondering Where You Are
16
Scorched
17
Good Gravy Baby
18
You Ain't Foolin' Nobody (Take 1)
19
One More Time (Take 1)
20
Star of Fortune
21
Rules of Love
22
Old Fashioned
Honey
Square Dance Rock
Got You on My Mind
R&B Legend '56 - '61
Easy, Easy Baby
