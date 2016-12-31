Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Burn Something Beautiful

Burn Something Beautiful

Alejandro Escovedo

Fantasy  • Рок  • 2016

1

Horizontal

Alejandro Escovedo

3:33

2

Heartbeat Smile

Alejandro Escovedo

3:34

3

Sunday Morning Feeling

Alejandro Escovedo

3:41

4

Suit of Lights

Alejandro Escovedo

4:25

5

Redemption Blues

Alejandro Escovedo

3:31

6

Shave the Cat

Alejandro Escovedo

3:06

7

Johnny Volume

Alejandro Escovedo

4:48

8

Beauty of Your Smile

Alejandro Escovedo

3:06

9

I Don't Want to Play Guitar Anymore

Alejandro Escovedo

3:43

10

Beauty and the Buzz

Alejandro Escovedo

3:59

11

Luna De Miel

Alejandro Escovedo

2:56

12

Farewell to the Good Times

Alejandro Escovedo

3:44

13

Thought I'd Let You Know

Alejandro Escovedo

4:15

