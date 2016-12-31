Слушатели
Alejandro Escovedo
1
Horizontal
2
Heartbeat Smile
3
Sunday Morning Feeling
4
Suit of Lights
5
Redemption Blues
6
Shave the Cat
7
Johnny Volume
8
Beauty of Your Smile
9
I Don't Want to Play Guitar Anymore
10
Beauty and the Buzz
11
Luna De Miel
12
Farewell to the Good Times
13
Thought I'd Let You Know
Walk with Me
Burn Something Beautiful
Big Station
Street Songs of Love
Anchor
Real Animal
Step By Step
The Way
Fuego
Arabian Drift
Unreleased
Scars Never Fade