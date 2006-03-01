Слушатели
Don Swidinsky
1
Seal Cove Breakdown (Instrumental)
2
No Shoes for Jennifer (Lyrics)
3
Cape Ray Reel (Instrumental)
4
Jaws of Plastic (Lyrics)
5
Dobros in Newfoundland (Instrumental)
6
Nobody Waits for Me (Lyrics)
7
Gander Jig (Instrumental)
8
If I Was a Fish (Lyrics)
9
Fisherman's Reel (Instrumental)
10
My Newfoundland Journey (Lyrics)
11
Dulcimer Waltz (Instrumental)
