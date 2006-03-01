Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома My Newfoundland Journey

My Newfoundland Journey

Don Swidinsky

Independent  • Разная  • 2006

1

Seal Cove Breakdown (Instrumental)

Don Swidinsky

1:54

2

No Shoes for Jennifer (Lyrics)

Don Swidinsky

3:01

3

Cape Ray Reel (Instrumental)

Don Swidinsky

1:54

4

Jaws of Plastic (Lyrics)

Don Swidinsky

2:33

5

Dobros in Newfoundland (Instrumental)

Don Swidinsky

1:50

6

Nobody Waits for Me (Lyrics)

Don Swidinsky

2:57

7

Gander Jig (Instrumental)

Don Swidinsky

1:55

8

If I Was a Fish (Lyrics)

Don Swidinsky

2:48

9

Fisherman's Reel (Instrumental)

Don Swidinsky

1:50

10

My Newfoundland Journey (Lyrics)

Don Swidinsky

3:41

11

Dulcimer Waltz (Instrumental)

Don Swidinsky

2:26

1

Seal Cove Breakdown (Instrumental)

Don Swidinsky

1:54

2

No Shoes for Jennifer (Lyrics)

Don Swidinsky

3:01

3

Cape Ray Reel (Instrumental)

Don Swidinsky

1:54

4

Jaws of Plastic (Lyrics)

Don Swidinsky

2:33

5

Dobros in Newfoundland (Instrumental)

Don Swidinsky

1:50

6

Nobody Waits for Me (Lyrics)

Don Swidinsky

2:57

7

Gander Jig (Instrumental)

Don Swidinsky

1:55

8

If I Was a Fish (Lyrics)

Don Swidinsky

2:48

9

Fisherman's Reel (Instrumental)

Don Swidinsky

1:50

10

My Newfoundland Journey (Lyrics)

Don Swidinsky

3:41

11

Dulcimer Waltz (Instrumental)

Don Swidinsky

2:26

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Alberta Rivers

Alberta Rivers

Постер альбома The Great Lakes

The Great Lakes

Постер альбома Morning Coffee

Morning Coffee