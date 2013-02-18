"Greatest Rarities" Archive '56-'57

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Paul Robeson
1
The Four Rivers
Paul RobesonAlan Booth
2
Hassidic Chant
3
The Minstrel Boy
4
Jerusalem
5
The House I Live In
6
Song of the Warsaw Ghetto
7
There’s a Man Going ‘Round Taking Names
8
Sleep Baby
9
Witness
10
Night
11
Passing By
12
Welcoming speech by President of South Wales Miners (from ’Transatlantic Exchange’, 1957)
Will Paynter
13
Reply to welcoming speech by Paul Robeson (from ’Transatlantic Exchange’, 1957)
14
Didn’t My Lord Deliver Daniel (from ’Transatlantic Exchange’, 1957)
15
All Through the Night (from ’Transatlantic Exchange’, 1957)
16
This Little Night of Mine (from ’Transatlantic Exchange’, 1957)
17
All Men Are Brothers (from ’Transatlantic Exchange’, 1957)
18
Schubert’s Lullaby (from ’Transatlantic Exchange’, 1957)
19
Y Delyn Aur (The Golden Harp) (from ’Transatlantic Exchange’, 1957)
20
(a) Land of my Fathers (excerpt) (from ’Transatlantic Exchange’, 1957) (b) We’ll Keep a Welcome in the Hillside (from ’Transatlantic Exchange’, 1957)
Paul RobesonAlan BoothTreorchy Male Voice Choir
They all played: W.C. Handy's St. Louis Blues
Mah Lindy Lou / Ma Curly
Paul Robeson - Vintage Cafè
A Woman Is a Sometime Thing
Swing Low, Sweet Chariot
Показать ещё
I Still Suits Me
Classic Gillespie, Vol. 3: Afro
At The Swing Cats Ball
I Belong To You
Hana Saku Don Bla Go!
Te Acostumbraste