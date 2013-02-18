Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома "Greatest Rarities" Archive '56-'57

"Greatest Rarities" Archive '56-'57

Paul Robeson

The Digital Gramophone  • Поп-музыка  • 2013

1

The Four Rivers

Paul RobesonAlan Booth

2:52

2

Hassidic Chant

Paul RobesonAlan Booth

2:36

3

The Minstrel Boy

Paul RobesonAlan Booth

1:57

4

Jerusalem

Paul RobesonAlan Booth

1:53

5

The House I Live In

Paul RobesonAlan Booth

2:34

6

Song of the Warsaw Ghetto

Paul RobesonAlan Booth

2:01

7

There’s a Man Going ‘Round Taking Names

Paul RobesonAlan Booth

2:26

8

Sleep Baby

Paul RobesonAlan Booth

3:22

9

Witness

Paul RobesonAlan Booth

2:09

10

Night

Paul RobesonAlan Booth

2:36

11

Passing By

Paul RobesonAlan Booth

1:56

12

Welcoming speech by President of South Wales Miners (from ’Transatlantic Exchange’, 1957)

Will Paynter

1:51

13

Reply to welcoming speech by Paul Robeson (from ’Transatlantic Exchange’, 1957)

Paul Robeson

1:08

14

Didn’t My Lord Deliver Daniel (from ’Transatlantic Exchange’, 1957)

Paul RobesonAlan Booth

1:31

15

All Through the Night (from ’Transatlantic Exchange’, 1957)

Paul RobesonAlan Booth

2:20

16

This Little Night of Mine (from ’Transatlantic Exchange’, 1957)

Paul RobesonAlan Booth

1:47

17

All Men Are Brothers (from ’Transatlantic Exchange’, 1957)

Paul RobesonAlan Booth

2:54

18

Schubert’s Lullaby (from ’Transatlantic Exchange’, 1957)

Paul RobesonAlan Booth

2:06

19

Y Delyn Aur (The Golden Harp) (from ’Transatlantic Exchange’, 1957)

Paul Robeson

4:35

20

(a) Land of my Fathers (excerpt) (from ’Transatlantic Exchange’, 1957) (b) We’ll Keep a Welcome in the Hillside (from ’Transatlantic Exchange’, 1957)

Paul RobesonAlan BoothTreorchy Male Voice Choir

3:49

