Archive '59 (Stereo)

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Cab Calloway
1
The Hi De Ho Man (That's Me)
2
I'll Be Around
3
Summertime (from "Porgy and Bess")
4
It Ain't Necessarily So (from "Porgy and Bess")
5
Kicking The Gong Around
6
(I'll Be Glad When You're Dead) You Rascal You
7
Minnie The Moocher
8
I See A Million People (But All I Can See Is You)
9
St. James Infirmary
10
Stormy Weather
11
The Jumpin' Jive
I Want to Rock
Chili Con Conga (Greatest Jazz of Calloway)
Classic Jazz
Are You Hep To The Jive
Показать ещё