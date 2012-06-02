Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Archive '59 (Stereo)

Archive '59 (Stereo)

Cab Calloway

The Digital Gramophone  • Джаз  • 2012

1

The Hi De Ho Man (That's Me)

Cab Calloway

2:42

2

I'll Be Around

Cab Calloway

3:08

3

Summertime (from "Porgy and Bess")

Cab Calloway

2:31

4

It Ain't Necessarily So (from "Porgy and Bess")

Cab Calloway

3:19

5

Kicking The Gong Around

Cab Calloway

2:49

6

(I'll Be Glad When You're Dead) You Rascal You

Cab Calloway

2:31

7

Minnie The Moocher

Cab Calloway

3:30

8

I See A Million People (But All I Can See Is You)

Cab Calloway

3:04

9

St. James Infirmary

Cab Calloway

2:44

10

Stormy Weather

Cab Calloway

3:01

11

The Jumpin' Jive

Cab Calloway

3:08

