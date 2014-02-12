Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Twelve of the Greatest Film Themes

Twelve of the Greatest Film Themes

Joseph Seal

The Digital Gramophone  • Cаундтреки  • 2014

1

Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing from the Film 'Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing'

Joseph Seal

2:49

2

The Song From 'Moulin Rouge' from the Film 'Moulin Rouge'

Joseph Seal

2:36

3

Fanny from the Film 'Fanny'

Joseph Seal

4:12

4

Love's Roundabout from the Film 'La Ronde'

Joseph Seal

2:41

5

Three Coins in the Fountain from the Film 'Three Coins in the Fountain'

Joseph Seal

3:31

6

Theme From 'A Summer Place' from the Film 'A Summer Place'

Joseph Seal

3:04

7

Theme from 'Limelight' from the Film 'Limelight'

Joseph Seal

3:00

8

Tammy from the Film 'Tammy and the Bachelor'

Joseph Seal

3:07

9

Gigi from the Film 'Gigi'

Joseph Seal

4:07

10

Hi-Lili, Hi-Lo from the Film 'Lili'

Joseph Seal

3:09

11

Pepe from the Film 'Pepe'

Joseph Seal

2:14

12

The High and the Mighty from the Film 'The High and the Mighty'

Joseph Seal

3:06

