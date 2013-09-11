Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Grace of Japan

Grace of Japan

Hidetake Takayama

Media Factory, Inc.  • Cаундтреки  • 2013

1

Prologue

Hidetake Takayama

2:20

2

Grace of Japan

Hidetake Takayama

2:39

3

Bringing Rain

Hidetake Takayama

5:45

4

Cello Song

Hidetake Takayama

4:08

5

The End of Summer

Hidetake Takayama

2:43

6

Fragile

Hidetake Takayama

6:27

7

The Morning Dew

Hidetake Takayama

4:57

8

Viridity

Hidetake Takayama

2:10

9

The Vistas

Hidetake Takayama

2:04

10

Cello Song Ⅱ

Hidetake Takayama

5:05

11

Life

Hidetake Takayama

5:40

12

Come Winter

Hidetake Takayama

4:29

13

Fantasia

Hidetake Takayama

1:12

14

The Song of Wind

Hidetake Takayama

4:41

15

Snowbreak

Hidetake Takayama

7:06

