Альбом
Постер альбома Music of the Motion Picture Can-Can (Stereo)

Music of the Motion Picture Can-Can (Stereo)

Nelson Riddle

The Digital Gramophone  • Разная  • 2011

1

It's All Right With Me (Stereo)

Nelson Riddle

2:43

2

Allez-Vous-En (Go Away) (Stereo)

Nelson Riddle

3:19

3

You Do Something To Me (Stereo)

Nelson Riddle

2:21

4

Maidens Typical Of France (Stereo)

Nelson Riddle

2:35

5

Let's Do It (Let's Fall In Love) (Stereo)

Nelson Riddle

2:54

6

Just One Of Those Things (Stereo)

Nelson Riddle

2:35

7

I Love Paris (Stereo)

Nelson Riddle

2:35

8

C'est Magnifique (Stereo)

Nelson Riddle

2:37

9

Come Along With Me (Stereo)

Nelson Riddle

2:43

10

Live And Let Live (Stereo)

Nelson Riddle

2:10

11

Montmart' (Stereo)

Nelson Riddle

2:40

12

Can-Can (Stereo)

Nelson Riddle

2:05

