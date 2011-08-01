Music of the Motion Picture Can-Can (Stereo)

Слушатели
Nelson Riddle
1
It's All Right With Me (Stereo)
2
Allez-Vous-En (Go Away) (Stereo)
3
You Do Something To Me (Stereo)
4
Maidens Typical Of France (Stereo)
5
Let's Do It (Let's Fall In Love) (Stereo)
6
Just One Of Those Things (Stereo)
7
I Love Paris (Stereo)
8
C'est Magnifique (Stereo)
9
Come Along With Me (Stereo)
10
Live And Let Live (Stereo)
11
Montmart' (Stereo)
12
Can-Can (Stereo)
