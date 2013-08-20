Hear My Songs: 25 of the Greatest Show and Love Songs

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
David Whitfield
1
Poppa Piccolino (Intro. Funiculì, Funiculà)
Paul ConradDavid Whitfield
2
Lover, Come Back to Me
Roland ShawDavid Whitfield
3
Unless
4
Song of the Vagabonds
5
My One True Love
6
Only a Rose
7
Vienna, City of My Dreams
8
March of the Grenadiers
9
The Desert Song
10
Throw Open Wide Your Window
11
Tell Me Tonight
12
Goodbye
13
My Heart and I
14
I Kiss Your Hand, Madame
15
O Maiden, My Maiden
16
Gipsy Moon
17
Your Eyes
18
Serenade
19
You Are My Heart's Delight
20
Gold and Silver
21
If I Am Dreaming
22
The Blue Danube
23
You, Just You
24
The White Dove
25
Hear My Song, Violetta
Memories, Memories... The Golden Age of British Variety Music 20 Vol. - 1950-1962 Vol. 18 : David Whitfield "Britain's Mr. Romance"
Beyond the Stars
Cara Mia and David Whitfield Dream
David Whitfield's Greatest Hits
Scottish Soldier
Monumental - Classic Artists - David Whitfield
Показать ещё
Недолгий рейс
Tradition & Klezmer
Счастье
Я буду нежной
Мама прости
El Murmullo Del Fuego