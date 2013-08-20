Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Hear My Songs: 25 of the Greatest Show and Love Songs

Hear My Songs: 25 of the Greatest Show and Love Songs

David Whitfield

The Digital Gramophone  • Джаз  • 2013

1

Poppa Piccolino (Intro. Funiculì, Funiculà)

Paul ConradDavid Whitfield

1:47

2

Lover, Come Back to Me

Roland ShawDavid Whitfield

2:39

3

Unless

Paul ConradDavid Whitfield

2:22

4

Song of the Vagabonds

Roland ShawDavid Whitfield

1:50

5

My One True Love

Paul ConradDavid Whitfield

2:25

6

Only a Rose

Roland ShawDavid Whitfield

3:10

7

Vienna, City of My Dreams

Paul ConradDavid Whitfield

2:48

8

March of the Grenadiers

Roland ShawDavid Whitfield

2:25

9

The Desert Song

Roland ShawDavid Whitfield

2:59

10

Throw Open Wide Your Window

Paul ConradDavid Whitfield

2:08

11

Tell Me Tonight

Paul ConradDavid Whitfield

3:12

12

Goodbye

Roland ShawDavid Whitfield

1:59

13

My Heart and I

Roland ShawDavid Whitfield

3:08

14

I Kiss Your Hand, Madame

Roland ShawDavid Whitfield

2:41

15

O Maiden, My Maiden

Roland ShawDavid Whitfield

2:49

16

Gipsy Moon

Roland ShawDavid Whitfield

3:30

17

Your Eyes

Roland ShawDavid Whitfield

2:50

18

Serenade

Roland ShawDavid Whitfield

2:57

19

You Are My Heart's Delight

Roland ShawDavid Whitfield

3:15

20

Gold and Silver

Roland ShawDavid Whitfield

2:47

21

If I Am Dreaming

Roland ShawDavid Whitfield

2:47

22

The Blue Danube

Roland ShawDavid Whitfield

2:29

23

You, Just You

Roland ShawDavid Whitfield

2:39

24

The White Dove

Roland ShawDavid Whitfield

3:20

25

Hear My Song, Violetta

Paul ConradDavid Whitfield

2:35

