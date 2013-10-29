Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома The Early Years 1954-1955

The Early Years 1954-1955

Blossom Dearie

Marmot Music  • Джаз  • 2013

1

Lullaby of Birdland

Blossom Dearie

2:49

2

Speak Low

Blossom Dearie

2:40

3

Gina

Blossom Dearie

2:34

4

Heart of My Heart

Blossom Dearie

2:09

5

That's My Girl

Blossom Dearie

2:41

6

The Portuguese Washerwomen

Blossom Dearie

2:12

7

Mister Sandman

Blossom Dearie

2:13

8

In 1920

Blossom Dearie

2:32

9

Hold Me Close

Blossom Dearie

2:45

10

Letter to Virginia

Blossom Dearie

3:03

11

The Kissing Dance

Blossom Dearie

2:36

12

Mambo Italiano

Blossom Dearie

2:06

13

Old Devil Moon

Blossom Dearie

2:29

14

Autumn in New York

Blossom Dearie

3:57

15

Flamingo

Blossom Dearie

3:05

16

There Will Never Be Another You

Blossom Dearie

2:09

17

The Continental

Blossom Dearie

2:43

18

The Boy Next Door

Blossom Dearie

2:49

19

They Can't Take That Away from Me

Blossom Dearie

2:32

20

Moonlight Saving Time

Blossom Dearie

2:32

21

The Surrey with the Fringe on Top

Blossom Dearie

2:54

22

April in Paris

Blossom Dearie

2:52

23

Blue Moon

Blossom Dearie

2:40

24

Down the Depths of the 90th Floor

Blossom Dearie

3:21

1

Lullaby of Birdland

Blossom Dearie

2:49

2

Speak Low

Blossom Dearie

2:40

3

Gina

Blossom Dearie

2:34

4

Heart of My Heart

Blossom Dearie

2:09

5

That's My Girl

Blossom Dearie

2:41

6

The Portuguese Washerwomen

Blossom Dearie

2:12

7

Mister Sandman

Blossom Dearie

2:13

8

In 1920

Blossom Dearie

2:32

9

Hold Me Close

Blossom Dearie

2:45

10

Letter to Virginia

Blossom Dearie

3:03

11

The Kissing Dance

Blossom Dearie

2:36

12

Mambo Italiano

Blossom Dearie

2:06

13

Old Devil Moon

Blossom Dearie

2:29

14

Autumn in New York

Blossom Dearie

3:57

15

Flamingo

Blossom Dearie

3:05

16

There Will Never Be Another You

Blossom Dearie

2:09

17

The Continental

Blossom Dearie

2:43

18

The Boy Next Door

Blossom Dearie

2:49

19

They Can't Take That Away from Me

Blossom Dearie

2:32

20

Moonlight Saving Time

Blossom Dearie

2:32

21

The Surrey with the Fringe on Top

Blossom Dearie

2:54

22

April in Paris

Blossom Dearie

2:52

23

Blue Moon

Blossom Dearie

2:40

24

Down the Depths of the 90th Floor

Blossom Dearie

3:21

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Jazz Legends, Vol. 2

Jazz Legends, Vol. 2

Постер альбома Jazz Legends, Vol. 1

Jazz Legends, Vol. 1

Постер альбома Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Blossom Dearie, Vol. 2

Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Blossom Dearie, Vol. 2

Постер альбома Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Blossom Dearie, Vol. 1

Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Blossom Dearie, Vol. 1

Постер альбома Feliz Navidad Y Próspero Año Nuevo De Blossom Dearie, Vol. 2

Feliz Navidad Y Próspero Año Nuevo De Blossom Dearie, Vol. 2

Постер альбома Feliz Navidad Y Próspero Año Nuevo De Blossom Dearie, Vol. 1

Feliz Navidad Y Próspero Año Nuevo De Blossom Dearie, Vol. 1

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Tough Love

Tough Love

Постер альбома This Magic Moment/Dance With Me

This Magic Moment/Dance With Me

Постер альбома The Flag

The Flag

Постер альбома Drop Out Drill

Drop Out Drill

Постер альбома Where Is My Man

Where Is My Man

Постер альбома Elis!

Elis!