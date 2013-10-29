The Early Years 1954-1955

Слушатели
Blossom Dearie
1
Lullaby of Birdland
2
Speak Low
3
Gina
4
Heart of My Heart
5
That's My Girl
6
The Portuguese Washerwomen
7
Mister Sandman
8
In 1920
9
Hold Me Close
10
Letter to Virginia
11
The Kissing Dance
12
Mambo Italiano
13
Old Devil Moon
14
Autumn in New York
15
Flamingo
16
There Will Never Be Another You
17
The Continental
18
The Boy Next Door
19
They Can't Take That Away from Me
20
Moonlight Saving Time
21
The Surrey with the Fringe on Top
22
April in Paris
23
Blue Moon
24
Down the Depths of the 90th Floor
Jazz Legends, Vol. 2
Jazz Legends, Vol. 1
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Blossom Dearie, Vol. 2
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Blossom Dearie, Vol. 1
Feliz Navidad Y Próspero Año Nuevo De Blossom Dearie, Vol. 2
Feliz Navidad Y Próspero Año Nuevo De Blossom Dearie, Vol. 1
Tough Love
This Magic Moment/Dance With Me
The Flag
Drop Out Drill
Where Is My Man
Elis!