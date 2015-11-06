Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома We Bleed Metal

We Bleed Metal

Chastain

Leviathan Records  • Метал  • 2015

1

We Bleed Metal

Chastain

4:13

2

All Hail the King

Chastain

4:05

3

Against All the Gods

Chastain

5:48

4

Search Time for You

Chastain

5:22

5

Don't Trust Tomorrow

Chastain

5:10

6

I Am a Warrior

Chastain

6:16

7

Evolution of Terror

Chastain

4:20

8

The Last Ones Alive

Chastain

4:56

9

Secrets

Chastain

5:58

